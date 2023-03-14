National Pre-Roll Brand, Toast, Elevates Michigan Cannabis Market Through Manufacturing Partnership  

ASPEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast, a leading multi-state pre-roll brand in the cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with 42 Degrees Processing, a respected manufacturer and distributor in the Michigan market. With this partnership, Toast will launch a selection of their cannabis pre-rolls throughout Michigan.

Originating in Aspen, Colorado, Toast is a premium cannabis brand that has been crafting exceptional pre-rolls since 2017. Toast sets themselves apart in the market by their commitment to thoughtfully selected genetics, high-quality flower, impeccable craftsmanship, and beautifully designed packaging. This partnership with 42 Degrees Processing allows Toast to expand their reach and provide their innovative, superior quality cannabis products to Michigan-based consumers.

“We are excited to be partnering with 42 Degrees Processing,” said Punit Seth, Toast Co-Founder and CEO. “We selected 42 Degrees Processing due to their strong belief in the Toast vision, their exceptional manufacturing capability and their successful track record in launching multiple brands in Michigan. Brands produced by 42 Degrees Processing have distribution that span over 70% of the state providing Toast with the perfect launchpad for success.”

Michigan consumers, from the canna-curious to the “cannaseurs”, can discover the following products from Toast, with more expected to roll out in the future:

Toast Classic pre-rolls are precisely crafted 1g pre-rolls, which feature some of the most coveted and potent strains on the market. Toast Classics are available in Sativa, Indica and Hybrid varieties and are always mindfully made with 100% premium flower.

Toast Minis are perfectly dosed, impeccably rolled 0.35 gram versions of Toast’s Classic pre-roll. Minis are available in 10 packs of Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid—perfect for anytime and on-the-go.

Toast Infused pre-rolls are produced with a proprietary manufacturing process that ensures a smooth and perfect burn every time. Each extra special 1.2g pre-roll blends 100% flower with an expertly crafted, cannabinoid-forward concentrate. The Toast Infused pre-rolls are available in a Live Resin infusion, which features 42 Degrees Processing’s popular Fresh Coast Live Resin concentrate, as well as a Distillate + Terpenes infusion.

The Toast partnership marks 42 Degrees Processing’s first entry into flower or pre-rolled products. With Toast’s IP and SOPs and 42° strong manufacturing capability, 42 Degrees Processing has been able to quickly ascend the learning curve of pre-roll production.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Toast,” added 42 Degrees Processing CEO Samuel Rosinski. “As a leading national pre-roll brand with established multi-state footprint, we knew they were the perfect partner for us to enter the flower and pre-roll category.”

Toast and 42 Degrees Processing are excited to begin this new chapter in their growth. Sharing similar core values that emphasize heritage, community, and craftsmanship, they look forward to working together to bring Toast to the Michigan market.

Michigan is Toast’s 4th active state, with several more state launches upcoming in 2023. Toast Classic and Toast Infused will be available in stores across Michigan. Michigan dispensaries interested in carrying Toast can contact misales@wetoast.com.

ABOUT 42 Degrees Processing

42 Degrees Processing is a brand foundry that helps clients forge ideas into finished goods for the Michigan market. Based in a 20k square foot facility in northern Michigan, 42 Degrees Processing works with over 300+ retailers across Michigan. Their dedicated and hardworking staff take a blue-collar approach to crafting tailor-made solutions for the brands they support. 42 Degrees Processing’s founders have operated in the Michigan marijuana market for a combined 35+ years; focusing on contract manufacturing, licensing and distribution of unique brands such as Fresh Coast and Toast. Learn more at www.42-deg.com.

ABOUT TOAST

Founded by ex-Bridgewater Associates alumnus Punit Seth, former Accenture Executive Shovahn Rincón and Former Global CMO of Anheuser Busch InBev Chris Burggraeve, Toast was born in 2017 in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. Toast’s signature cannabis pre-rolls elevates every moment with the perfect high, unmatched craftsmanship, and a touch of luxury.

An exhilarating blend of sin and soul, Toast is rooted in the spirit of the fresh Rocky Mountain air and infused with the cheeky indulgence of Aspen’s social scene. In that sweet spot, they have cultivated a premium cannabis experience unlike any other—one that honors the rich tradition and heritage of the plant.

Pairing heirloom strains with modern genetics, Toast works with local farms to hand-select only the most coveted flowers—bursting with aromatic terpenes and cultivated in mineral-rich soil—for a distinct terroir and a timeless euphoria with every perfectly dosed pre-roll.

Toast is founded on the belief that greater diversity makes for a more sophisticated finished product, a more beautiful celebration, and a greater world. Toast is focused on creating an inclusive and equitable environment within the cannabis industry and selects business partners who share its ethos. Celebrate Life in Full Spectrum.

Learn more about Toast at Cannabis.WeToast.com and discover their mindfully curated line of full spectrum hemp products at WeToast.com.