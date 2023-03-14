EVgo and Warner Bros. Pictures Bring the Power of Shazam! Fury of the Gods to EV Drivers with New Promotional Offer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced its latest collaboration in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, in conjunction with the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, available only in theaters beginning March 17. Shazam! Fury of the Gods decals will be featured on select EVgo stations nationwide and, for a limited time, active EVgo account holders who share a selfie on social media from any of the specially branded stations will receive 250 bonus EVgo Rewards points.*

Select EVgo stations across major cities in the U.S., including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, and Denver, will feature branding from the upcoming film. Charger decals will showcase Shazam and his fellow foster kids’ adult Super Hero alter-egos.

“EVgo customers are already heroes in our book, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with Warner Bros. to give drivers the chance to take selfies with images of their favorite DC Super Heroes from the big screen,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo. “EVgo Rewards was designed to give customers more benefits, and this Shazam! Fury of the Gods partnership gives them the opportunity to power up to earn free charging even faster.”

Launched in 2021, EVgo Rewards was the first nationwide customer loyalty program offering EV drivers the opportunity to earn points towards charging credit. EVgo account holders earn points for charging at an EVgo station and can also earn points for activities like engaging with EVgo’s social media posts, visiting the EVgo website and more. Once customers reach 2,000 rewards points, they can redeem a $10 charging credit to use at any EVgo station.

To find all available chargers within EVgo’s charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

* The #EVgo #ShazamMovie promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Facebook or Instagram • EVgo is the primary (sole) host and sponsor of the #EVgo promotion • Open to U.S. participants age 18+ only • An EVgo representative will reach out to account holder via Facebook or Instagram direct message for your EVgo account information in order to deposit the credit into your EVgo account • 250 EVgo Rewards points will be added to accounts of qualifying users who have provided EVgo with their EVgo account information after the promotion period has ended • Offer cannot be combined with other offers, is non-transferable, and not redeemable for cash. Offer is subject to change or termination at any time without notice. Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. is not responsible for the promotion, administration or execution of this promotion. Shazam! Fury of the Gods © 2023 WBEI © & TM DC

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through the purchase of renewable energy certificates. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network includes around 900 fast charging locations, 60 metropolitan areas and 30 states. EVgo continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

About Shazam! Fury of the Gods

New Line Cinema presents A Peter Safran Production of A David F. Sandberg Film, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 15 March 2023 and in North America on March 17, 2023.