OSM Worldwide Partners with Ambi Robotics to Automate Parcel Sortation with AI-Powered Robotic Systems

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambi Robotics, the leading provider of AI-powered robotic solutions for parcel sorting operations, today announced a commercial partnership with OSM Worldwide, an innovative global parcel and logistics services company. Under the partnership, Ambi Robotics will deploy its flagship AmbiSort A-Series system to OSM Worldwide’s warehouse locations in Atlanta, Chicago, and Las Vegas in a minimum four-year Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) agreement.

The AmbiSort A-Series system helps global shippers like OSM Worldwide accelerate parcel sortation to last-mile delivery providers while enabling ecommerce customers to benefit from cost-savings, order accuracy, and predictable performance. Solutions from Ambi Robotics are rooted in human-centric design and enable the evolution of warehouse work by automating repetitive and potentially injurious manual sorting tasks while empowering associates to work more efficiently and safely.

“We are excited to partner with OSM Worldwide to deploy our AI-powered robotic parcel sorting systems and empower their warehouse associates to handle more,” says Jim Liefer, CEO of Ambi Robotics. “Our AmbiSort A-Series systems will help OSM Worldwide unlock new levels of productivity and profitability while improving the safety and job satisfaction of their valued employees.”

The AmbiSort A-Series is a configurable, AI-powered robotic sorting system that rapidly adapts to pick and sort mixed parcels like polybags, flats and boxes into last-mile mailsacks. The systems are modular and configurable to accept parcels via rolling bin or the new conveyor-fed automated induction system. The new AmbiSort A-Series conveyor-fed system improves the efficiency of existing parcel sorting applications by autonomously sorting parcels in a modular footprint that can be overseen by one operator for every three to four robotic systems.

“At OSM Worldwide, we are always looking for ways to improve our sorting and delivery operations, and we’re excited to partner with Ambi Robotics to empower our workforce with cutting-edge technology across our warehouses,” says James Kelley, President at OSM Worldwide. “With the AmbiSort A-Series systems, we can improve order accuracy and speed to our ecommerce customers while improving efficiency and safety for our warehouse employees amid rising parcel demand.”

Ambi Robotics solutions are powered by AmbiOS, the company’s proprietary operating system that leverages advanced simulation-to-reality (Sim2Real) artificial intelligence (AI). This breakthrough technology enables Ambi Robotics systems to be hardware-agnostic and can be configured to meet the unique needs of each customer. AmbiSort systems are full-stack solutions combining both hardware and software. AmbiSort systems from Ambi Robotics are first designed and trained in simulation, which speeds up training 10,000x faster than teaching algorithms in the physical world.

“With increasing customer demand, our workforce at OSM Worldwide has grown over 126 percent in one year, and it’s critical that we equip our associates with the tools they need to operate efficiently and safely,” says Eric Hermonson, Senior Director of Human Resources at OSM Worldwide. “While the technology speaks for itself, what makes Ambi Robotics such a world-class partner is the people - and their dedication in elevating the working conditions with assistive-automation.”

Ambi Robotics deployed an additional 60 robots to the company’s US customer base in under 60 days with less than 60 people, ahead of the 2022 peak holiday season. Now, Ambi Robotics has AI-powered robotic sorting systems spanning over 13 cities across the US and will add additional AmbiSort A-Series systems to three OSM Worldwide locations starting in April 2023.

About Ambi Robotics

Ambi Robotics is an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics company developing advanced solutions that scale ecommerce operations to meet demand while empowering humans to handle more. The company’s industry-leading AI operating system, AmbiOS, leverages proprietary simulation-to-reality (Sim2Real) technology to operate highly-dexterous robotic systems. Founded in 2018, the world's top roboticists, AI researchers, and leading business professionals work together to build the supply chain's most valued systems. The company is located in Berkeley, Calif. For more information, please visit www.ambirobotics.com.

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide provides reliable, data-driven shipping solutions that help businesses deliver packages faster and more cost-effectively. The OSM Premium Network® and partnership with the U.S. Postal Service enables the company to ship packages anywhere in the nation in as few as 1–5 business days. OSM’s commitment to customer service means that clients can expect individualized delivery options, simple invoicing and personal assistance to help their businesses succeed. Headquartered just outside Chicago, OSM ranks #2017 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest Growing Private Companies,” its twelfth consecutive year on the list. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.