ShorePoint, Inc. Awarded Zero Trust Architecture BPA from the Department of Education

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShorePoint Inc., a cybersecurity services company that protects customers’ critical assets from cyber threats, announced that the Department of Education (ED) has awarded the company a single-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), with a base and 4 optional ordering periods, to provide Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) Program and Enterprise Services.

Under this contract, ShorePoint will provide Program Management Office (PMO) support; ZTA implementation, integration, and modernization services; security development & operations; and information systems security support.

“We have focused attention this year on developing a ZTA design and implementation strategy that achieves the transformational outcomes mandated through various executive orders and OMB memoranda, while establishing a roadmap for long term cyber resilience,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and chief executive officer of ShorePoint. “We are excited to continue our relationship with the Department of Education to bring this model to them to support their efforts in ZTA.”

About ShorePoint

Launched in 2017, ShorePoint is committed to driving positive change in the community and for its clients. The company continuously invests in and promotes professional and technical growth for each employee to remain on the forefront of cybersecurity best practices. ShorePoint offers clients unmatched cybersecurity experience in federal civilian, defense, and intelligence communities, as well as commercial support in technology financial and healthcare industries. ShorePoint recently ranked #1,241 on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies list.