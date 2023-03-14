Lateral Investment Management Expands Distribution Team to Focus on Retail Channel

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lateral Investment Management (“Lateral”), a private investment firm focused on transformational growth at owner-operated middle market businesses in North America, today announced the expansion of its sales team with the addition of Betsy Ward as Director of National Accounts, Angela Clakley as Vice President of Internal Sales, and Ken Johnson as Regional Vice President of Sales. All three will be working closely with the Registered Investment Advisor and Broker-Dealer channel as part of Lateral’s plans to extend distribution of its private equity products to qualified clients in the retail channel.

Lateral provides “first institutional” growth capital ranging from $5MM to $50MM to established businesses they believe can be leaders in fundamental sectors such as manufacturing, business services and infrastructure and are at the intersection of technology and disruptive change, with an emphasis on sustainability.

“Our approach of finding ‘diamonds in the rough’ provides an excellent opportunity for investors who understand the potential of profitable, value-oriented companies at key inflection points,” said Richard De Silva, founder and managing partner of Lateral. “We’re excited to have Betsey, Angela and Ken working directly with the RIA and IBD community as part of our ongoing plans for growth.”

Betsy Ward, Director of National Accounts, is responsible for wholesalers fundraising in the IBD channel. Betsy was previously a Senior Vice President of National Accounts at Legendary Capital with more than thirty-years of experience in the broker-dealer community. Prior to her role at Legendary, Betsy’s experience spans Franklin Templeton, Invest Financial, AEI Capital Corporation and GK Development. Betsy has worked with REITs, limited partnerships, 1031 DSTs and TICs, Reg D offerings, Reg A offerings, private and public securities, and traditional investment assets. Betsy currently maintains FINRA Series 6, 7 and 63 licenses.

Angela Clakley, Vice President of Internal Sales, supports wholesalers fundraising in the IBD channel. Angela brings more than 25 years of experience in the Securities Industry and was previously Vice President of Internal Sales for the Central region at Legendary Capital. Prior to her role at Legendary Capital, Angela worked at Hartman Income REIT, Hines Real Estate Investments, and Van Kampen Investments. Angela has worked with REITS, limited partnerships, Reg D offerings, private and public securities, and traditional investment assets.

Ken Johnson, Regional Vice President of Sales, focuses on fundraising as a wholesaler in the IBD channel. With more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Ken has most recently been a Wholesaler for Reg D offerings for alternative products. Prior to Lateral, Ken was a Manager of Portfolio Accounting, Head of Performance Measurement and Attribution, and Due Diligence officer for a boutique independent broker dealer. Ken started his career at AIM Mutual Funds (Invesco) as a portfolio administrator. He currently holds SEC/FINRA Series 86, 87, 7, 6, 63, 66. Ken earned a Certified Financial Risk Manager designation through GARP in 2006 in his role as Portfolio/Risk Manager for $2 billion AUM traditional and non-traditional investment strategies.

About Lateral Investment Management

Lateral Investment Management is a minority-owned private investment firm focused on partnering with lower middle market companies facing transformational growth. Lateral provides “first institutional” growth capital ranging from $5MM to $50MM along with value-added assistance to established businesses that can be leaders in fundamental sectors such as manufacturing, business services and infrastructure that are at the intersection of technology and disruptive change. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Lateral believes that profitable and sustainable businesses create a wealth of opportunity for all. Lateral embraces the mission of companies that create high quality jobs, protect the earth, and solve problems for humanity. For more information, visit lateralim.com.