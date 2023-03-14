Eyeganics Organic Tears, the Only USDA-Certified Organic Lubricant Eye Drop, Now Available through NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ Avenova.com and Physician-Dispensed Channel

EMERYVILLE, Calif. & KIRKWOOD, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces a partnership with Eyeganics to sell OTC Organic Tears (0.2% organic glycerin) on Avenova.com and through Avenova’s physician-dispensed channel. Organic Tears has no additives or artificial chemicals and is the only lubricant eye drop certified by the USDA as 100% organic and preservative-free.

Organic Tears are formulated using only three ingredients – organic glycerin (oil from organic vegetables), salt and water – and are extremely refreshing to dry eyes. A new technology allows for each bottle to dispense more than 250 drops of Organic Tears, providing a cost and convenience advantage over other preservative-free artificial tears found in single-use vials. The product is offered in the 10 ml size for $29.00.

“Dry eye is a multifaceted and complex condition that’s becoming increasingly common. We’ve now added another high-quality, scientifically formulated product to Avenova.com that further reinforces our website as a one-stop designation for customers seeking relief from the symptoms of dry eye,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “This product fills a need in our product assortment by offering a preservative free dry eye drop. Our partnership with Eyeganics is the first of what we hope will be other highly effective ophthalmic products added to our distribution channels.”

“As a practicing eye doctor, I talk to a lot of patients about what eye drops they use,” said Eyeganics founder and CEO Dan Friederich, OD, FAAO. “I developed this product with all natural ingredients to address the needs of patients affected by some chemicals that may be found in other artificial tears. I’m delighted to partner on this opportunity and to associate Organic Tears with the high-quality products available on Avenova.com.”

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare and skincare products. NovaBay’s leading product, Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution, is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease and is also available directly to eyecare consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon. DERMAdoctor® offers more than 30 OTC dermatologist-developed skincare products through the DERMAdoctor website, well-known traditional and digital beauty retailers, and international distributors. NovaBay also manufactures and sells effective, yet gentle and non-irritating wound care products. The PhaseOne® brand is distributed through commercial partners in the U.S. for professional use only, and the NeutroPhase® brand is distributed in China by Pioneer Pharma (Hong Kong) Company Ltd.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, current partnerships, marketing efforts, and any future revenue that may result from such partnerships and related marketing initiatives, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

