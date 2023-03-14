Moxion Power Lands Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Sunbelt Rentals

RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moxion Power Co. (Moxion), a leading manufacturer of clean mobile energy storage technology, today announced a multi-million dollar purchase order from Sunbelt Rentals, a global leader in the tools and equipment industry, to deliver more than 600 MP-75/600 mobile battery units over the next year.

Manufactured in the U.S., Moxion's mobile batteries offer a 100 percent electric solution to industries that have historically relied on generators for temporary power, including construction, disaster response, utilities, film and live events. Moxion’s products have enough energy capacity to run for days or weeks before recharging is needed.

“Moxion’s batteries are virtually silent, produce no direct emissions, and can be charged with renewable energy, making them a cleaner and more sustainable solution than diesel generators,” said Paul Huelskamp, Moxion’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Moxion is proud to partner with Sunbelt Rentals to deliver the next generation of clean, mobile power technology and support their customers’ decarbonization efforts across a number of industries. We look forward to showcasing our products and technology and sharing insights with construction industry leaders at this year’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG.”

“Sunbelt Rentals is excited to be early adopters of Moxion’s innovative mobile battery systems. Securing these batteries for our fleet supports our commitment to providing customers with solutions that can help them significantly reduce emissions,” said Mark Wilton, director of sustainable energy, Power & HVAC at Sunbelt Rentals. “We are confident our partnership with Moxion is only the beginning and look forward to working together to provide clean, reliable energy to customer job sites.”

Moxion’s MP-75/600 mobile power unit will be on display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, from March 14-18 2023, in Las Vegas, at the Moxion booth in the North Hall, #N10101. The company will also unveil a new mobile power unit, the MP-30/200, which offers a maximum continuous output of 30kW at 480 volts and 200kWh of total energy storage. Similar to the MP-75/600, this unit provides both single and three phase power via Moxion’s patented power conversion system and can operate in hybrid-mode when paired with a generator for optimized fuel economies. Multiple Moxion units can be combined and operated in a parallel configuration to increase power and energy capacity, create redundancy for critical applications, or provide uninterrupted power when units are being alternated for charging purposes.

Moxion is pioneering mobile energy storage technology in direct response to the significant demand for cleaner power and energy solutions from commercial and industrial customers, who are recognizing the negative environmental impacts, operational costs, and inefficiencies of burning fossil-fuels to generate temporary power. Currently, the building and construction sectors are responsible for 13 percent of global carbon emissions, with diesel fuel consumption being a major contributor. Moxion’s mobile power products will support the construction industry’s electrification efforts and net-zero goals and help other OEMs justify electrification programs to bring more 100 percent battery electric machines to market.

The agreement with Sunbelt Rentals follows a $100M series B raise and an announcement with Amazon Studios, which saw Moxion provide its mobile batteries to power Hollywood film and TV sets, replacing diesel generators.

About Moxion Power Co.

Moxion Power designs, engineers, and manufactures mobile energy storage products and technologies, which enable and accelerate the electrification of industries such as construction, transportation, utilities, live events, film production, and defense. To date, Moxion has raised more than $110m from investors including the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Enterprise Holdings, Marubeni Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, and Tamarack Global. To learn more, please visit www.moxionpower.com.

About Sunbelt Rentals

With a passionate team of 19,000 rental experts, a growing network of more than 1,175 locations, and an extensive equipment fleet that exceeds $13 billion, Sunbelt Rentals helps professionals and do-it-yourselfers get things done. With a highly diversified offering of equipment, solutions, and services available, we assist customers throughout North America to extend their capabilities, complete projects on time, and handle times of crisis. No matter if you are in construction, commercial, industrial, residential or municipal industries, we are constantly advancing the idea of what an equipment company can do for its customers. Visit sunbeltrentals.com to find out what we can do for you.