Code42 Appoints New Channel Leader to Drive ‘Channel-First’ Go-To-Market Strategy

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Code42 Software, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader today announced the hiring of Michael Guglielmi as its Vice President of Channel Sales and Consulting Partners. As Code42’s top channel executive, Guglielmi will oversee the company’s 100% channel go-to-market strategy and Accelerate partner program, which enables Code42’s 200+ channel partners to easily offer Code42 Incydr and Instructor products to their customers. The Accelerate partner program supports Code42’s partners holistically with partner enablement, communications, marketing and incentives programs, and a solutions-led approach based on a plethora of Incydr technology integrations.

In his new position, Guglielmi brings nearly two decades of executive-level internet infrastructure and security experience driving revenue growth, implementing go-to-market strategies, and improving operations for both public and private companies. Guglielmi most recently served as Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development at Webscale where he was charged with managing its global sales strategy, business development initiatives, and strategic alliances. Prior to that, Guglielmi held leadership positions in SaaS businesses including Qualys, VeriSign, Teneros and Neustar.

“Code42 has one of the most comprehensive and advanced solutions to detect and respond to data loss from insiders, combined with a clear commitment to its ‘Channel First’ strategy. I look forward to continuing to strengthen relationships and deliver unparalleled value. In today’s complex, digital landscape, we need to educate channel partners and customers about the breadth of insider risks and the need to have a range of responses - ranging from education, investigations to containment and blocking - which allow customers to protect their IP while, at the same time, harness the power of collaboration technologies,” said Guglielmi. “In addition to our industry-leading partner program and competitive pricing, one of Code42’s biggest advantages is the speed in which we bring innovative technology to market; for instance, our first-of-its-kind market Git offering protects corporate software code amid a rising problem of source code exfiltration. These kinds of differentiators not only help Code42 stand out with our valuable product for channel partners, but also solidifies us as an Insider Risk Management leader.”

Cross-industry organizations continue to be challenged by effective protection from insider risk events as the workforce continues to prioritize digital collaboration and hybrid working environments. In fact, nearly all (96%) companies today experience challenges in protecting corporate data from insider risks with many concerned about the lack of visibility into the types of valuable data – IP, source code, product plans and customer information – leaving their organizations. Code42 helps organizations speed detection and response to data exposed by insiders by giving security teams streamlined access to its flagship IRM products- Code42® Incydr™ and the Code42 Instructor™ micro-learning solution - through its broad ecosystem of channel, advisory and technology partners. Code42 also boasts a robust ecosystem of technology partners including SentinelOne, CyberArk, LogRhythm, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, Splunk, Sumo Logic, Tines and others.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in Insider Risk Management (IRM), offering end-to-end data loss detection and response solutions. The Code42 Incydr product is native to the cloud and rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak and theft as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. The Code42 Instructor microlearning solution and Code42’s full suite of expert services accelerate the effectiveness of Insider Risk programs.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Designed to meet regulatory control requirements, Code42’s IRM solution is FEDRAMP authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other compliance frameworks. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category – now recognized by Gartner, IDC and Forrester – and is a founding member of the annual Insider Risk Summit and Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States, and its clients include large multinational organizations, such as CrowdStrike, Exabeam, BAYADA Home Health Care, Lending Club, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, North Highland, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, Snowflake, University of Georgia, User Testing, UTEX and Xactly.

