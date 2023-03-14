AppXite Selects Devtech to Help Accelerate Onboarding of ISVs at Scale

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Devtech, a leader in digital innovation services for emerging and Fortune 1000 businesses, and AppXite, a cloud platform provider that helps businesses transition into the digital as-a-service world, announced today that the companies have entered into a partnership to help AppXite accelerate the onboarding of independent software vendors (ISVs) at scale.

Based on Devtech’s deep expertise in cloud marketplace enablement and onboarding, as well as the company’s world-class customer references, global presence, and standardized delivery process, AppXite chose Devtech to help take its cloud marketplace enablement and integration to the next level.

“We are excited to welcome Devtech to AppXite’s global partners family,” said Nicolas Albana, CEO of AppXite. “With extensive experience in cloud ecosystems, Devtech is an excellent partner to further our goal to help our customers expand and scale their ecosystem marketplaces. This includes helping our customers onboard new offerings, launch new services, and create stickier subscription bundles – ultimately driving ARPU for our customers.”

“I am thrilled that Devtech was selected as AppXite’s digital innovation partner,” said Milovan Milic, founder and CEO of Devtech. “Our goal is to empower every customer to be the industry’s disruptor, not the disrupted. With our Channel and Marketplace Enablement solution and vast experience in this area, we will successfully help AppXite accelerate its onboarding of ISVs.”

About AppXite

AppXite is a subscription management and billing platform to build and automate as-a-service business with vendors, partners, and the company’s own solutions. Designed specifically for the needs of IT industry players, distributors, sellers, managed service providers (MSPs), and vendors, the AppXite platform provides a multi-vendor marketplace and product catalog with a powerful CPQ engine, subscription management, billing, and provisioning, along with extensive sales analytics and reporting capabilities. AppXite has been recognized in the Canalys and Forester Tech Stack Reports as a featured platform in the B2B ecosystem marketplace and integrations category.

About Devtech

Devtech is a global digital innovation services company that helps emerging and Fortune 1000 businesses transform, scale, and disrupt their industries through next-generation digital and cloud technologies. The company combines deep cloud domain knowledge with expertise in software product engineering, user experience, and creative design—to deliver end-to-end solutions that drive desired business outcomes. More information about the company can be found at https://devtechgroup.com.