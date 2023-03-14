Trinity Hunt Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Supreme Optimization

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on services businesses, is pleased to announce a majority investment in Supreme Optimization, a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on life sciences.

Supreme was founded in 2015 and has grown rapidly to become a thought leader in the life sciences marketing space. The company combines top digital marketing strategies with deep scientific expertise to deliver exceptional results for clients. Supreme has built a strong team of digital marketing strategists, including more than 25 Ph.D.s, dedicated to helping clients accelerate growth through digital transformation. Supreme’s Founder and CEO Sheldon Zhai, along with other members of management, will remain significant shareholders and continue to serve as leaders of the company post-close.

“ We’ve been in an uncompromising search for the best growth partner for a long time and feel incredibly fortunate to partner with Trinity Hunt,” said Zhai. “ The Trinity Hunt team checked all the boxes — a commitment to our team, culture, and the quality of services for our clients, as well as relevant experience driving rapid growth through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.”

Trinity Hunt will work closely with Supreme to accelerate the growth of the company through investments in talent and infrastructure, in addition to acquiring complementary businesses to create a full-service agency focused on life sciences clients.

“ We are excited to partner with Sheldon and the rest of the Supreme team to launch Trinity Hunt’s life sciences marketing platform,” said Mike Steindorf, partner at Trinity Hunt. “ Our team is impressed with Supreme’s unique culture and ability to achieve outsized growth outcomes for its clients. We look forward to building on Supreme’s strong foundation as we scale the business both organically and through M&A.”

Nixon Peabody served as legal advisor, and Objective Investment Banking & Valuation served as financial advisor to Supreme. Katten Muchin Rosenman served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt. Terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT SUPREME OPTIMIZATION

Supreme Optimization is a digital marketing agency exclusively focused on the life sciences industry. Founded in 2015, the company serves the rapidly transforming life sciences sector by providing industry-specific digital marketing services, including web development and design, digital strategy, paid advertising, and social media. Supreme’s Ph.D.-level scientific strategists and professionally trained marketers help life sciences companies accelerate growth through digital transformation. For more information, visit www.supremeopti.com.

ABOUT TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $1.7 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.