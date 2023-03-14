Kythera Space Solutions and Thales Alenia Space Announce Early Availability of Space Inspire Mission Segment Software Product

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kythera Space Solutions (Kythera), the leading provider of dynamic management systems for next-generation payloads and SATCOM networks, along with Thales Alenia Space, a Joint Venture between Thales (67 %) and Leonardo (33 %), proudly announce the early availability of the Ground Mission Segment System (GMSS) for Thales Alenia Space’s software-defined satellite (SDS) product line, Space Inspire. Powered by the Kythera Operating System (KOS), Thales Alenia Space’s Space Inspire mission segment (GMSS) ushers in a new era of dynamic, autonomous, resilient SATCOM management, optimization, and control for Space Inspire satellites and, more broadly, SATCOM networks.

The initial GMSS Release, known as DiTTO, provides Space Inspire customers a first opportunity to explore the power of the Space Inspire flexible payload. With the ability to configure the payload, simulate payload capability, and calculate payload behavior and performance, DiTTO is being made available to early Space Inspire customers beginning this summer.

“This is a first step towards enabling dynamic payload control,” said Jean-Luc Almeida, the Thales Alenia Space Product Line Manager for Ground & Service. “With Kythera’s partnership, we are on track to deliver fully capable, flexible payload management, optimization, and control capability for our first Space Inspire customers.”

“We’re excited to see the GMSS move into production,” said Dr. Jeffrey Freedman, PhD, CEO of Kythera Space Solutions. “Thales has a clear vision for the future of SATCOM, and we’re excited to be a part of making it a reality.”

About Kythera:

Kythera Space Solutions is the leading provider of dynamic management systems for next generation satellite payloads and networks. Kythera’s software solutions manage and optimize your satellite resources along with your ground-based assets, providing fully autonomous, real-time space network provisioning and operations that take full advantage of today’s flexible, high-throughput satellites. The Kythera Operating System (KOS) is the emerging industry standard for powering dynamic, autonomous SATCOM. Kythera Space Solutions is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, USA. For more information, visit www.kythera.space.