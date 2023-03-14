Datadobi and Climb Channel Solutions Launch StorageMAP File System Assessment Service – Featuring StorageMAP v6.4 Enhanced Intelligence and Reporting

LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management, today announced the launch of the StorageMAP File System Assessment Service. In collaboration with Climb Channel Solutions and other Datadobi partners, and with the intelligence capabilities of StorageMAP, channel partners can now provide their customers with a comprehensive understanding of their expanding unstructured data environment and help them make informed decisions regarding its management, build business cases to secure the resources required, and take definitive action to meet objectives and overcome challenges.

The launch of the new service is in response to the exigent demands of unstructured data. More specifically, Gartner has estimated that 80% - 90% of data is unstructured and that it is growing three-times faster than structured data. And recent research from Techjury reveals that 95% of businesses cite the need to manage unstructured data as a problem for their business.

“Indeed, our discussions with our channel partners and end clients echo these findings. Virtually all report an explosion in their unstructured data stores resulting in management difficulties, increasing costs, and escalating risk,” said Michael Jack, CRO, Datadobi. “However, with this new service, our channel partners can now provide their customers with badly needed insight into their entire storage estate on-premises or in the cloud.”

And in doing so, partners can provide their end clients with the insights they need to minimize risk – including legal and regulations compliance, reduce inefficiency and lower costs, cultivate sustainability, and gain competitive advantage from their unstructured data.

“Unstructured data management is a process that requires input from many constituencies across an organization, from IT operations to department heads to compliance teams, as well as senior executives – with each group benefiting from different information about the environment,” said Dale Foster, CEO, Climb Channel Solutions. “While it’s easy to think of unstructured data management as a purely technical challenge, there is also a large human element involved. Many decisions need to be made and agreed upon across all stakeholders prior to action being taken.”

Dale Foster continued, “Many of our channel partners want to provide their customers with comprehensive solutions to their unstructured data management challenges but are unable to do so without the time and expense of increasing their service delivery ability. And this is where Climb, combined with StorageMAP, will help. Being non-competitive with our partners, we can help them deliver critically needed services without the partner having to ramp up their own bench.”

In related news, Datadobi today announced the general availability launch of StorageMAP software version 6.4 which now includes additional Executive Level Reporting along with highly detailed reports via its Analytics Module and the unique Datadobi Query Language (DQL). These new capabilities provide the foundation for the new StorageMAP Assessment Service.

To learn more about the StorageMAP Assessment Service, please visit: https://www.climbcs.com/site/content/datadobi#datadobi-form

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at https://www.climbcs.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP software allows IT leaders to go beyond data stored to data managed both on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.