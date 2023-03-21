Concourse Labs Expands Partnership With Google Cloud by Announcing Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concourse Labs announced today the launch of its cloud governance platform on Google Cloud Marketplace, the platform for enabling businesses to easily find, deploy, and manage pre-configured software solutions and tools in the cloud. With this partnership, customers of Google Cloud now have access to Concourse Labs’ solution for comprehensive cloud governance to assure the security, reliability, and resiliency of application infrastructure.

“Concourse Labs enables security automation and audit for compliance of cloud and application infrastructure configurations,” said Don Duet, CEO and Co-Founder of Concourse Labs. “With comprehensive out-of-the-box policy based on industry standards and best practice, as well as easy-to-use control and policy authoring capabilities, Concourse Labs enables companies to embed and automate security checks at every stage of the cloud application lifecycle, from development pipeline through runtime, enabling scalable code to cloud automation.”

Recent research shows that cloud misconfigurations are the biggest threat to cloud security. Malicious attackers are always hunting for the easiest way to steal data, passwords, financial information, and other exploitable business and personal data — in hundreds of breaches, misconfigured cloud assets have created the vulnerabilities that attackers need to carry out their crimes.

Cloud platform and security teams use Concourse Labs to catch misconfigurations before they can be deployed and monitor running environments to ensure configuration remains compliant. Concourse Labs' pre-deployment, build-time integrations streamline communication and enforcement of security requirements to development teams and maintain visibility of configuration compliance. Concourse Labs' post-deployment, runtime monitoring ensures deployed infrastructure remains compliant, alerting to dangerous changes made outside of approved deployment pipelines. Companies choose Concourse Labs to enable a single platform in which cloud infrastructure and cloud-native application infrastructure configuration policy is managed.

“Concourse Labs empowers security professionals to build and maintain cloud security and compliance policy as auto-generated ‘code', without having to learn programming languages, and then automate policy evaluation, violation finding, and remediation workflows,” said Ed Amoroso, Founder and CEO of TAG Cyber. “Their presence on Google Cloud Marketplace makes protecting mission-critical cloud infrastructure and applications more accessible for organizations everywhere.”

“Maintaining cloud security across the full application lifecycle, from development to runtime, is a top business priority for organizations,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. “With Concourse Labs’ solution available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers will be able to quickly deploy technologies to protect their cloud environments against rising malicious activity, heightening their overall data security.”

Google Cloud Marketplace allows businesses to easily find, deploy, and manage applications in the cloud, enabling them to scale operations, lower costs, and streamline infrastructure while ensuring security, reliability, and compliance with industry standards. Talk to your Google Cloud representative for more information about procuring Concourse Labs through Google Cloud Marketplace.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a trusted cybersecurity research analyst firm, providing unbiased industry insights and recommendations to security solution providers and Fortune 100 enterprises. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Edward Amoroso, former SVP/CSO of AT&T, the company bucks the trend of pay-for-play research by offering in-depth research, market analysis, consulting, and personalized content based on hundreds of engagements with clients and non-clients alike—all from a former practitioner perspective.

About Concourse Labs

Concourse Labs enables automated build-time and runtime security policy evaluation on all major clouds, cloud-native application infrastructure, and Infrastructure As Code (IaC) technologies such as Terraform®, Kubernetes®, OpenShift®, and Ansible®. Concourse Labs’ Software as a Service (SaaS) platform runs on Google Cloud infrastructure, which enables the company to efficiently scale its enterprise client base globally. As a part of Concourse Labs and Google Cloud's partnership, the companies will engage in co-marketing and co-selling opportunities, further exploring how to deepen product integration.