Spectrum Enterprise Migrates All Customers to Netcracker’s Billing Platform

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today an expanded relationship with Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications and a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions. Spectrum Enterprise will serve its customers from a single billing platform and has chosen Netcracker Revenue Management as its solution.

The consolidation onto a single billing platform provides Spectrum Enterprise with operational efficiencies and streamlined change management processes for faster go-to-market support. Customers new to the Netcracker platform will benefit from more detailed invoices that provide greater insight into their products and services.

“We’ve successfully used the Netcracker billing platform for many years, so it is a smooth transition to use them for all of our enterprise customers,” said Greg King, Senior Vice President, Client Operations and Experience for Spectrum Enterprise. “Netcracker’s extensive experience, the richness of the platform’s feature set and functionality, their deep knowledge of our customers’ needs, as well as long-standing history with Spectrum Enterprise make me confident in our choice.”

“We could not be more proud of the confidence that Spectrum Enterprise has placed in us to help service their customers,” said Rohit Aggarwal, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Netcracker. “We are honored to help Spectrum Enterprise deliver an improved customer experience while streamlining and optimizing its billing operations.”

