CoreStack and Zensar Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Customers Govern, Optimize and Innovate faster in the Cloud

BELLEVUE, Wash. & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, and Zensar, a leading experience engineering and technology company, today announced a strategic global partnership. CoreStack will provide its AI-powered NextGen cloud governance and FinOps capabilities, complementing Zensar’s composable cloud operations offering.

The joint solution combines CoreStack’s leading cloud governance offering with Zensar’s Velocity Stack, thus providing the capability of end-to-end Cloud life Cycle management services to clients. CoreStack’s comprehensive cloud governance and FinOps solution will supplement Zensar’s cloud strategy, implement and managed services portfolio, further strengthening its offerings for operating model definition, enterprise landing zone creation, and end-to-end cloud managed services.

CoreStack offers a suite of NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance for FinOps, SecOps, and DevOps across multi-cloud through one unified dashboard. This platform is designed to be Continuous, Holistic, Autonomous, Integrated, and Nimble (CHAIN) so enterprises can use cloud with confidence. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate. In addition, CoreStack offers a suite of assessment tools that include Well-Architected Assessments as well as FinOps and SecOps assessments. These solutions streamline the process of assessing, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.

“As per Gartner, cloud is the centerpiece of new digital experiences and an integral part of today’s business strategy. Further, with multi-cloud, the cloud environment is becoming extremely complex," said Suren Singh, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at CoreStack. “We are proud to partner with Zensar to take our NextGen cloud governance and FinOps solution to their customers for easily monitoring and controlling costs, and thereby tightly linking their cloud strategies with business objectives.”

“Together with CoreStack, we are well positioned to provide a set of solutions that will help enterprises create right balance between implementing cloud composability for flexibility, agility & innovation and cloud governance for standardizing and optimizing operational costs for single, hybrid or multi-cloud environments, while ensuring security and compliance,” said Rajat Sharma, SVP and Global Head of Platforms and growth at Zensar. “This aligns with our strategy of enabling Fortune 500, and mid-market enterprises with composable cloud operations.

Based on AI/ ML, the joint cloud governance offering is industry-agnostic and is customizable to individual and across multi-cloud environments comprising of AWS, Azure, GCP and Oracle Cloud, featuring end-to-end automation.

About CoreStack

CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack's FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, and help optimize cloud spend while assuring security and compliance across multiple clouds with a single solution to go further faster. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value, such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption, generating $300+ million in cloud cost savings. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, Oracle Cloud Build Partner and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

About Zensar

We conceptualize, build, and manage digital products through experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics for over 130 leading companies. Our solutions leverage industry-leading platforms and help clients be competitive, agile, and disruptive as they navigate transformational changes with velocity. With headquarters in Pune, India, our 10,000+ associates work across 33 locations, including San Jose, Seattle, Princeton, Cape Town, London, Singapore, and Mexico City.

