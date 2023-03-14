RevolutionParts Partners with Extend to Offer Shipping Protection to Customers

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RevolutionParts and Extend are excited to announce a new partnership aimed at bringing Shipping Protection to its customers, including new car dealerships selling parts and accessories online through the RevolutionParts platform.

“This partnership will help dealerships across the U.S. provide better customer service to parts buyers by protecting them from stolen, lost, or damaged packages,” states Ibrahim Mesbah, CEO of RevolutionParts. “It further removes friction from the experience as our dealerships do not have to spend time on the claims process with different shipping carriers.”

As eCommerce transactions have ballooned over the past several years, so has the number of packages that have been lost, stolen, or damaged in transit. In fact, according to the 2022 Package Theft Annual Report, last year saw more than $2.4 billion in estimated losses due to theft, affecting more than 49 million Americans. And when the shipping and handling process goes awry, it can have a negative impact on the seller. In fact, 84% of customers are unlikely to return after a bad experience.1

“This is not only a poor experience to the parts buyer, but it hurts our sellers too because it reduces return purchases, increases their workload, reduces profitability and opens them to potential negative reviews,” said Mesbah.

The RevolutionParts partnership with Extend, a leading shipping protection provider, provides a simple and modern solution to end the hassle of lost, stolen, or damaged packages.

End-buyers can submit a claim online and Extend processes 98% of claims in 90 seconds or less. All communication and interactions with buyers and shipping carriers are completed by Extend, removing the burden of mediating from parts sellers and shipping suppliers. This service is provided at no additional cost to sellers.

“I've seen a lot of benefit as a shipper with RevolutionParts Shipping Protection, given the amount of theft and damages that occur. We do everything we can to prevent damaged parts, but there’s only so much that we can do,” says Brian Nunes, Parts Manager at Kirby Kia of Ventura. “The customers who have reached out have shared that the claims process was very easy.”

With Shipping Protection, dealerships will have one less thing to worry about when processing orders. Additionally, any hassle or financial risk from lost or damaged packages will be removed. RevolutionParts is committed to providing dealers with the best eCommerce experience possible, and Shipping Protection is one tool to help achieve this goal.

“At Extend, we strive to create powerful post purchase experiences. Protecting purchases during shipping is a huge value-add for customers and eliminates headaches for sellers. We’re excited to partner with RevolutionParts to offer Extend Shipping Protection to the dealerships on its platform,” said Woodrow Levin, Extend’s CEO and co-founder.

About Extend

Extend, a leading modern product protection platform, enables merchants to easily offer protection plans and deliver an elegant support experience to end customers. Through its AI-driven technology, Extend handles everything from offer merchandising and optimization, to replacement or reimbursement resolutions and delivering seamless end-to-end customer experiences. The company's API-first solution has reinvented the antiquated extended warranty and shipping protection industries by eliminating many of the issues customers face with legacy providers, boosting customer confidence and retention. Extend works with over 800 leading manufacturers and retailers across multiple industries such as electronics, furniture, jewelry, sports and fitness, auto parts, and more.

Extend is backed by industry-leading venture capital firms and financial companies including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Amex Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, PayPal Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, Nationwide, Tomales Bay Capital, Launchpad Capital, and 40 North.

The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit extend.com.

About RevolutionParts

RevolutionParts powers automotive parts and accessories sales across North America. The company’s core focus is on delivering an enterprise-ready platform for parts retail and wholesale commerce channels. The RevolutionParts platform powers more than $600M in annual sales and reaches millions of unique buyers globally, transforming the way buyers and sellers connect. For more information, visit www.revolutionparts.com.

