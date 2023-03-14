Elevate ENT Partners Acquires Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Texas

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevate ENT Partners (“Elevate”), the leading practice management service organization of ear, nose, and throat (“ENT”) practices nationwide, announced today that it has acquired Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Texas (“ENT TEX”). Built on the success of a network of over 100 board-certified ENT physicians with locations across the country, its latest acquisition reinforces Elevate’s commitment to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing private ENT practices best-in-class support where and when they need it.

Founded in 2004, ENT TEX is comprised of 6 board certified ENT physicians who provide comprehensive care in 5 locations throughout the Dallas metro area. A leader in ENT care, the group specializes in providing otolaryngology care for both children and adults. ENT TEX physician partners will join the Elevate family of brands, a physician-led practice management service organization that provides support and tools to help ENT practices accelerate growth.

“We are excited to join forces with Elevate ENT. Their infrastructure support enables us to continue providing the highest quality healthcare to our patients while streamlining some of our back-office activities,” said Dr. Neelesh Mehendale, founding physician at ENT TEX.

Elevate ENT Partners invests in private ENT and allergy practices across the United States by providing scalable business sophistication and taking each practice to the next level in financial management, marketing, contracting, human resources, and other important business disciplines. The Company is actively pursuing new partnerships within the Florida and Texas markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome ENT TEX to the Elevate family. Their physicians are known for delivering compassionate patient care that aligns with the high standards of the Elevate brand. Together we will move forward in our mission to take the practice of ENT to a higher level in Texas,” said James Polfreman, CEO of Elevate Partners.

The Elevate ENT Partners family of practices currently includes over 70 offices across five practice brands with plans to acquire additional practice groups nationally.

ENT TEX received investment banking advisory services from The Bloom Organization.

Visit ElevateENT.com for more information.

About Elevate ENT Partners:

With over 70 otolaryngology centers, Elevate ENT Partners is on a mission to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing private otolaryngology practices with stability, capital investment, and the resources they need to grow their practices and elevate their futures. As a physician-led organization, we put patient outcomes first, eliminate barriers to quality patient care, and help ENT practitioners advance their careers.