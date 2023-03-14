IntelliShift Extends Construction Fleet Data Automation Through Data Xchange Partnership

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelliShift, the connected fleet intelligence platform for safety and operations teams, today at ConExpo announced a partnership with Data Xchange, formerly doing business as Ryvit, a construction industry data integrator. This partnership enables IntelliShift to integrate with Trimble Viewpoint and Sage - leading construction industry enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

Trimble Viewpoint Vista is a fully integrated construction ERP solution, which streamlines project workflows, improves collaboration, and gives deep insights into financial health.

The first phase of this partnership with Data Xchange empowers mutual customers to automate the flow of data between Trimble Viewpoint Vista and IntelliShift, providing deep connectivity at the flip of a switch.

This integration includes the automated flow of jobs, equipment, locations, location transfer, and meter readings. Automating these data flows allows mutual customers to:

Eliminate costly manual data reentry errors.

Improve resource planning and allocation through more accurate visibility and activity data of owned and rented assets at every job site.

Align planning and execution among the office, shop, and field.

Quickly surface new insights from telematics, asset, and job site data.

“IntelliShift’s vision to be the fleet intelligence platform of choice for the construction industry takes another important step forward through our partnership with Data Xchange. The integration with Trimble Viewpoint Vista combines their real-time and historical business intelligence data with our real-time and historical fleet intelligence data to achieve greater productivity and profitability, but also enhances our platform strategy surfacing and pairing the insights you need to make better business decisions,” said Greg Mattes, VP of Product and Partnerships at IntelliShift. “Over the next several months, we will enable a similar integration for Sage customers.

“Data Xchange exists to accelerate interoperability in construction. Adding IntelliShift to our strategic partnership program will introduce a solid option in the world of fleet management to our growing network of AEC customers and ConTech partners. IntelliShift’s commitment to safety is a shining example of how our industry can leverage technology to take better care of people while also improving the bottom line of the business.” - Steve Hellin, TC1 Partner Executive, Trimble, Inc.

About IntelliShift:

IntelliShift is powerful fleet intelligence made simple. Designed to solve safety and operational challenges, it is the solution that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to easily access all fleet operations data in a single platform. Leveraging 20+ years of expertise in business and hundreds of years collectively as fleet experts, IntelliShift delivers deep fleet data insights to drive better business outcomes. As a trusted partner to mobile and field operations spanning construction, field service, utilities, and last-mile delivery markets, our client-centric approach ensures a seamless deployment, easy integration with existing solutions, and immediate returns through increased productivity, improved safety metrics and a demonstrable reduction in costs per asset. We are proud to work with leading construction brands including Equix, Aldridge Electric, and Stavola. For more information visit www.intellishift.com.

About Data Xchange:

Born from Trimble’s acquisition of Ryvit in 2023, Data Xchange is Construction’s leading technology interoperability suite. Our strategic partners and AEC customers continue to push the boundaries of conventional wisdom by exploring new avenues for technology in the face of complex operational workflows, labor shortages, supply chain constraints, and rising resource costs. One such technological advancement includes the first-ever CDX-Listed and CDX-Validated integration, as recognized by the Construction Progress Coalition. With Data Xchange, AEC companies no longer have to settle for anything less than their preferred, best-in-class tools for each department. Ready to turn your pile of solutions into a stack of interoperability? Learn more at dataxchange.trimble.com.