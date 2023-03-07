123Loadboard and Cargo Chief Team up to Provide Advanced Freight Rates to Carriers

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--123Loadboard, the leading freight matching platform, and Cargo Chief, a leading freight technology company aiming to create a more efficient and sustainable supply chain, announced today that Cargo Chief’s lane rates will be displayed on loads for offer on 123Loadboard’s freight platform.

123Loadboard members will now benefit from real-time visibility of the best rates using automated pricing tools from Cargo Chief that provide rates with up-to-the-minute accuracy. This will help carriers eliminate guesswork in their negotiations and enable them to make more profitable business decisions.

More than just finding a load, carriers are also able to forecast their profits and have a fully seamless digital booking experience when they search 123Loadboards freight, place bids, and digitally book loads for their equipment. Besides loads and trucks, members will be able to access multiple rates, documents, mileage, and routing and credit ratings along with other services readily available within the platform.

“ Providing carriers and owner-operators with recommended lane rates based on current and historical prices will provide them with enhanced visibility and provide forecasting opportunities to propel their businesses forward. Our pricing automation tools will empower them to make faster, more lucrative decisions,” says Russell Jones, CEO and Co-Founder, Cargo Chief.

Teaming up with Cargo Chief allows drivers to select loads based on optimized pricing trends compiled from actual, current lane bookings enabling them to negotiate relevant rates. With multiple rate sources including Cargo Chief and 123Loadboard’s Rate Check, members have valuable insight prior to bidding and confirming their load bookings.

“ Through this partnership with Cargo Chief, we are providing our members with one of the single most powerful tools because carriers approaching the broker or shipper armed with pricing intelligence will unlock freight hauling opportunities to help transform their businesses by maximizing their load profits,” says Loarn Metzen, Co-Founder, 123Loadboard.

123Loadboard and Cargo Chief are both committed to empowering drivers with technology for a one-stop, automated workflow by providing tools for efficiency like current rates per lane, profit calculator, two-way bidding, and book-now capability. This integration will allow both companies to help drivers maximize their route profitability for the future.

About 123Loadboard

123Loadboard provides the most innovative, dependable, and user-friendly load board in transportation. North America’s top-rated freight matching marketplace allows carriers, owner-operators, brokers, and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use tools using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Visit www.123loadboard.com.

About Cargo Chief

Cargo Chief offers a robust truckload procurement and automation platform that empowers logistics companies to expand their carrier base, gain real-time market rate insights, and simplify the load booking process. Developed by freight brokers for freight brokers, Cargo Chief's C4 platform enables companies to convert one-time transactions into repeat business, leveraging actionable analytics and automation that saves administrative time and helps secure capacity in even the most challenging freight markets. Visit cargochief.com.