California American Water Announces $25,000 Grant to the Monterey County Fire Training Officers Association

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California American Water, in collaboration with the American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, announced today that the Foundation awarded a $25,000 State Strategic Impact Grant to the Monterey County Fire Training Officer’s Association for the purchase of a Pump Pod recirculating training tool.

The Pump Pod training apparatus will greatly enhance the safety and training of our local firefighters while also saving our communities millions of gallons of water. The apparatus will enable firefighters to train with full-flow water pressure that can be deployed to individual battalions, eliminating the need to curtail water service during training exercises. This new system will significantly increase training hours while reducing time and costs related to these exercises.

“Being a good neighbor in our local community has always been an important part of who we are as a company,” said Chris Cook, Director of Operations. “Working with California American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation to bring much needed resources to our local community is very rewarding for all of us.”

Benefits derived from the training apparatus is that it could save millions of gallons of water each year using its innovative water recirculating design and construction. In just two days of training operations since receiving the training apparatus, Monterey Fire has saved 25,000 gallons of water using the Pump Pod.

The State Strategic Impact Grant is part of the Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. These grants support high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water’s regulated footprint.

This significant water saving measure is consistent with California American Water’s robust conservation programs which encourage efficient water use.

For more information on California American Water’s conservation programs visit www.amwater.com/caaw/conservation/

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people.

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.