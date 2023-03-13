CUPE Municipal Workers in Abbotsford Ratify New Contract

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE Local 774 members, municipal workers in Abbotsford, have ratified a new two-year agreement.

The ratification vote took place Thursday March 9 and members voted 89 percent in favour of the new agreement which provides wage increases of 4.5 percent for 2023 and 4 percent for 2024.

“We are very pleased that we were able to work with the City of Abbotsford and negotiate an agreement that better addresses our members concerns,” said CUPE 774 President Ryan Doman. “We are proud to partner with the City to deliver vital public services to Abbotsford residents and business, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship.”

Other key improvements include increased mental health benefits to better support workers and an overall increase to paramedical benefits that aligns with what workers in neighbouring municipalities receive to ensure recruitment and retention of workers in Abbotsford.

CUPE 774 represents approximately 500 members who provide quality public services to Abbotsford residents including public works, recreation, planning, as well as administrative services such as accounting and payroll.

