Healthy Babies, Happy Moms Inc. Extends Home Phototherapy Services to Massachusetts

EAST GREENWICH, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Healthy Babies, Happy Moms Inc. (HBHM), in partnership with Little Sparrows Technologies, Inc., is expanding its infant home phototherapy services to much of eastern Massachusetts, with areas extending from Franklin to Hingham and Lynn to Attleboro. HBHM provides home phototherapy as a safe, comfortable and cost effective alternative to delayed discharge or re-hospitalization. HBHM is a licensed and nationally accredited home health nursing agency with 9 years of providing this service in Rhode Island, and more than 20 years in business providing a comprehensive suite of services for new mothers including lactation support, breast pump rentals, infant and toddler sleep consultation and pelvic support garments for pregnancy and postpartum care.

With home phototherapy services, a registered nurse (RN) will personally deliver the Little Sparrows’ bili-hut to the home and provide complete instruction in the use and care of the equipment. RNs will then visit daily to provide an infant assessment, weight check, and lactation support. Stat bilirubin blood sampling as ordered by the pediatrician and transportation of the blood sample to the lab is also part of this service, allowing parents to avoid a trip to an outpatient lab. Parents never have to leave the baby’s side. The RNs work closely with community primary care providers to monitor the health of the baby and determine the length of treatment.

“Most cases of jaundice are diagnosed after infants are discharged from the hospital, raising the frightening and expensive prospect of re-admission,” said Kathleen Moren, founder of HBHM. “Our partners at Little Sparrows Technologies have developed a therapy option for home care that enables our nurses to provide in-home services that often out-perform results from hospital-based care without separating infants from their mothers during the important first few days of their life.”

“Expert nursing care is an essential part of successful home phototherapy,” said Donna Brezinski, MD, a neonatologist and CEO/Founder of Little Sparrows Technologies. “HBHM’s track record of providing a compassionate, holistic approach to mother-baby care and the relationship we have built in launching bili-hut home phototherapy in Rhode Island make this extension of our partnership a natural and confident step that will help many families in Massachusetts.”

Infant home phototherapy with HBHM starts with a primary care provider’s referral. At this time, home phototherapy is a self-pay service. HBHM office staff will provide parents with the necessary documentation needed to seek reimbursement from their insurance provider.

Primary Care Providers interested in referring to us for this service should:

Confirm that the patient’s family prefers this service to hospitalization and that they live within the service area.

Call 508-203-1521 to confirm RN and bili-hut™ availability

Fax a prescription/referral form to 844-816-4610 no later than 3:00 PM to receive same day service.

The bili-hut will be set up in the home within 4 hours. Primary Care Providers are contacted the following morning with STAT bili results.

Primary Care Providers can expect daily updates from HBHM nurses and regular communication to determine the length of treatment and address any concerns.

About Healthy Babies, Happy Moms Inc.

Healthy Babies, Happy Moms Inc. is a woman-owned small business in Rhode Island that is a licensed and nationally accredited home health nursing agency and durable medical equipment provider. With over 20 years of experience, the company provides breast pumps, breastfeeding support services, maternal postpartum products, and infant home phototherapy. The company supports mothers nationwide and works with several government agencies and healthcare insurers. https://www.healthybabieshappymoms.com/

About Little Sparrows Technologies, Inc.

Little Sparrows Technologies was launched in 2013 by Donna Brezinski, MD, and Gary Gilbert, MD, both doctors affiliated with Harvard Medical School. Today, it is a team of doctors, engineers, scientists, and designers dedicated to developing innovative solutions for our world's smallest humans. https://little-sparrows-tech.com/