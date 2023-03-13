International Litigation Services (ILS) Goes ‘All in on AI’ With Reveal-Brainspace Partnership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveal, the global provider of a leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, announced today that ILS, a premier provider of litigation support and electronic discovery services for the plaintiff’s bar, will leverage the powerful Reveal 11 platform to boost its eDiscovery operations. By incorporating Reveal’s human-centered AI technology as part of its litigation tech stack, ILS has now amplified its plaintiff services and AI-powered technology capabilities by orders of magnitude.

“ILS is thrilled to bring Reveal’s cutting-edge AI power to the Plaintiffs’ bar. Our mission has always been to help our clients leverage the most powerful legal technology—and partnering with Reveal fits squarely within those goals,” said ILS’s CEO Josh Rosenberg, who has been transforming the company’s technology offerings since joining ILS in April 2022.

ILS has become the nation's preeminent Plaintiff-only eDiscovery provider. With that, the company has played a significant role in some of the most consequential legal matters on record, including global, multiparty cases regarding veterans, BigPharma, BigTech and social media, corporate fraud, and more. ILS specializes in developing workflows, algorithms, and processes to discover hidden truths that Plaintiffs’ counsel know exist, but can require special technology to unearth. That’s where Reveal’s AI-powered platform is adding immeasurable value. Specifically, the Reveal 11 platform is uniquely equipped to handle matters at any scale, but is tailor made for the cases ILS handles.

Chris Ayers, Partner at the nationally recognized plaintiff’s law firm Seeger Weiss LLP, said, “Our firm is so excited that ILS partnered with Reveal. We are using Reveal for cases in the Social Media Victims MDL and it is tailor made to our workflow. The combination of ILS’ premier services and Reveal’s leading technology is changing the way plaintiff’s think about their data.”

As the most adaptable and scalable eDiscovery solution on the market, Reveal 11 combines industry-leading visual analytics and customizable AI models, so practitioners with even the most challenging datasets can quickly understand the key players, concepts and context in ways more traditional tools simply cannot.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with the team at ILS to help them better serve their global clients using the most advanced technology available in LegalTech,” said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. “This partnership highlights Reveal’s continued expansion across the full spectrum of the legal industry. From defendants to plaintiffs, Reveal 11 platform is proving consequential in today’s most critical legal matters globally.”

Reveal 11’s future-focused and human-centered AI technology has already modernized the practice of law with the best data visualization capabilities in the industry; AI integration across the Reveal 11 platform; bespoke and pre-built AI models, the AI Model Library, and the ability to create and simultaneous use multiple models directly within review – and more:

Processing and review

Sentiment analysis

Linguistic and emotional intelligence

Computer Vision

Contextual analysis

Active learning

Concept search

Communications trends

Visual analytics

Custom AI Models

Am Law 100 firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents have already signed on to use the Reveal 11 platform. For more information about Reveal and its AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for eDiscovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

About ILS

Founded in 1988, ILS is a premier provider of discovery management, electronic discovery and litigation support services for the plaintiff’s bar. ILS delivers a strategic and technical advantage through advanced electronic discovery, experienced project management, and provides critical skill sets with integrated electronic and paper-based collections.