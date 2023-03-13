United States Steel Corporation Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for 2023

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

This is the second consecutive year that U. S. Steel has been recognized and is the only integrated steel producer to be chosen. It is one of only two honorees in the Metals, Minerals & Mining industry. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

“ We are honored to be included as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for a second consecutive year,” said Duane D. Holloway, U. S. Steel Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. “ A strong commitment to ethics is one of our guiding principles at U. S. Steel. It is written into our historic legacy as the first company to adopt a code of conduct. More than a century later, that commitment still touches every part of our business, including how we interact with one another, our business partners, and the communities where we operate.”

In addition to being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, U. S. Steel has received the following recognitions:

A " Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (2020 - 2022)

A " Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the Disability Equality Index (2021 - 2022)

A "Most Loved Workplace" by Best Practice Institute and Newsweek magazine (2021 - 2022)

“ Congratulations to U. S. Steel and all of the organizations, both multi-year and first-time honorees, who have earned the distinction of being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. “ U. S. Steel joins organizations from around the globe whose commitment to ethics and integrity are more than ideas, they are the foundation for building a business dedicated to long-term success.”

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.