Adtran and Satelles partner to deliver Satellite Time and Location as secure and reliable alternative to GNSS timing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open and disaggregated networking solutions, and Satelles, Inc., the leading supplier of secure time and location technology using low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration will enable operators of critical infrastructure to safeguard their timing networks with Satellite Time and Location (STL) technology. By integrating Satelles’ STL into its Oscilloquartz network synchronization products, Adtran will provide an alternative to GNSS systems or a way to augment them with enhanced reliability and security. With the ability to deliver highly precise PNT service, even in GNSS-denied applications, STL offers a vital resource for mobile operators, power utility companies, government, scientific research and more.

“We’re pleased to be working with Adtran’s Oscilloquartz division to integrate STL into its portfolio of PTP network timing devices. Together, we’re enabling even more customers to benefit from their game-changing aPNT+™ technology,” said Christina Riley, VP and GM of commercial enterprise solutions at Satelles. “Leveraging LEO signals that are 1,000 times stronger than GNSS, our STL solution is transforming the PNT industry. It’s ideal for providing accurate, reliable timing where GNSS can’t reach, such as indoor locations. And in settings where it is possible to receive GNSS signals, STL complements it with additional PNT services to improve resiliency. Easy and affordable to install, STL also offers new levels of security for synchronization network infrastructure.“

STL provides augmented and secure backup for GPS or other GNSS by harnessing encrypted signals transmitted via LEO satellites. It ensures timing and location information that is highly precise, robustly secure, and accessible worldwide. STL is effectively impervious to cyberattacks and is far less susceptible to GNSS vulnerabilities such as signal disruption and manipulation. And because STL signals are up to 1,000 times stronger than GNSS, they can easily reach into buildings and other hard-to-reach locations. Through its partnership with Satelles, Adtran’s Oscilloquartz division will incorporate these benefits into its end-to-end timing toolkit. What’s more, as well as integrating STL into its grandmaster clocks, it will develop miniature M.2 form factor STL receiver modules for third-party product integration.

“We’re excited to offer Satelles’ innovative STL technology as the perfect addition to our portfolio. Reliable, precise and secure, STL is an excellent source of alternative PNT services that’s ideal for use in situations where distributed PTP is unavailable. It also creates new market opportunities for indoor 5G and data center use cases. By incorporating it into our solutions, we’ll empower operators of mission-critical networks to bring robust timing to the most challenging environments and remove the expense of installing outdoor antennas and coring through concrete,” commented Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, Adtran. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing the most advanced and reliable network timing solutions available, and we look forward to bringing the advantages of STL to customers around the world.”

About Adtran

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Adtran, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN and FSE: QH9). Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Satelles

Satelles protects critical infrastructure by providing STL as an alternative positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) technology that delivers stability, reliability, and trust required by commercial enterprises and government entities. STL’s secure signal from low Earth orbit (LEO) is resilient to regional outages of GPS and other GNSS. Customers turn to Satelles for a primary source of PNT, and STL also safeguards against devastating attacks to GPS/GNSS capable of disrupting or disabling electrical grids, wireless communications networks, financial systems, and other private and public infrastructure. Built on a foundation of expertise in the public sector, Satelles delivers first-to-market proven technology that is sold commercially throughout the world today. Learn more at www.satelles.com.

Published by

Adtran, Inc.

www.adtran.com