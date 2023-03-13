Angle Auto Finance Selects Earnix to Deliver Pricing Based on Advanced Analytics

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earnix, the market-leading provider of intelligent cloud-based real-time rating, dynamic pricing and product personalization solutions for insurers and banks, announced today that Angle Auto Finance, an independent financier, selected Earnix as its strategic partner to address the evolving demands of auto buyers. The resulting solution ensures delivery of analytics-driven, personalised pricing, enabling dealers to align with the increased demands of today’s consumer.

The Earnix partnership allows Angle Auto Finance to capitalise on the advanced technologies from Earnix’s dynamic pricing engine and offer the loans and terms best suited to its customers. Using the analytical outcomes and insights from Earnix empowers Angle Auto Finance to provide compelling offers while still effectively controlling overall risk exposure.

Greg White, Angle Auto Finance COO said: “There is more competition for auto loans than ever before. Because of that, we needed a solution that would allow us to deliver personalised pricing as a first step towards our desired state of advanced dynamic pricing. Additionally, we wanted a strategic partner we could count on long term and Earnix fit the bill. Now, we have a scalable, analytics-driven, solution that provides market leading capability.”

Angle Auto Finance is among Australia’s top independent auto financiers. Its new personalised pricing systems, based on Earnix solutions, are designed to provide loan offers tailored to individual circumstances across a broad spectrum of customers. This ensures partner dealers can meet the ever-changing demands of the market, supporting their goals for growth and market penetration.

Be’eri Mart, global head of banking at Earnix added: “We’re always excited to partner with market leaders. With Earnix, Angle Auto Finance can meet the demands of their customers, who have countless choices in today’s increasingly competitive auto financing market. Limitations posed by traditional pricing models coupled with the heightened demand for faster, more personalised offers, means lenders need better solutions now.”

Local Australian partner Finity Consulting, a strategic analytics consulting firm with more than 30 years of analytics, actuarial, business strategy and data services expertise worked with Angle Auto and the Earnix team to build the sophisticated pricing models and implement the solution using Earnix technology.

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical composable and cloud-based intelligent solutions across pricing, rating, underwriting, product personalization and telematics. These fully integrated solutions provide ultra-fast ROI and are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. It has been innovating for Insurers and Banks since 2001 with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

About Angle Auto Finance

Angle Auto Finance is a nonbank lender providing automotive financing to Australians (consumer and SMEs) who finance their vehicle purchase – either via a dealership or novated lease. The business operates through a national network of automotive dealers and Australia’s leading salary novated lease providers. Angle Auto is a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, a global leader in alternative investing with $60 billion USD in assets under management. Cerberus is the majority shareholder and Deutsche Bank is a co-investor.