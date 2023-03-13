Paige and Leica Biosystems Announce Expanded Partnership to Enhance Use of Image Management and Artificial Intelligence Technology in Global Digital Pathology Workflows

NEW YORK & VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paige, a global leader in end-to-end digital pathology solutions and clinical AI applications, and Leica Biosystems, a cancer diagnostics company and global leader in workflow solutions, today announced an expanded partnership to enhance the use of digital pathology workflows at hospitals and laboratories around the world. Building upon its existing partnership, Leica Biosystems has selected Paige as the preferred provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) digital pathology image management and viewing software along with diverse embedded AI solutions for their line of Aperio GT 450 digital pathology slide scanners.

Leica Biosystems Aperio instrumentation is used in hospitals and laboratories around the world. Under the partnership, a co-branded version of Paige’s Platform will be introduced as the core interface between pathologists and Leica Biosystems hardware. Users of Aperio GT 450 scanners will have access to Paige’s full suite of digital pathology software, including the FullFocus® viewer; the AI-powered worklist FullFolio™; Paige Prostate Suite, which includes Paige Prostate Detect; Paige Breast Suite; Paige’s suite of biomarker algorithms; and all third-party AI software solutions deployed through Paige*.

“Our expanded partnership with Leica Biosystems reflects our unwavering commitment to deliver powerful AI applications to pathologists everywhere,” said Andy Moye, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Paige. “With the widespread reach of Leica Biosystems scanners, we look forward to providing a seamless end-to-end solution that makes the transition to digital pathology easier for hospitals and laboratories around the world. The goal of our partnership is to help accelerate the ease of adoption of digital pathology and the efficiency with which pathologists can evaluate patient cases and to provide them with the insights needed to take decisive medical action.”

With a heritage of innovation spanning more than 150 years, Leica Biosystems has offered nine generations of continually improving digital slide scanning technology, realized in compact, user-friendly image capture devices that integrate with pathology workflows and laboratory information systems. Paige’s offerings include novel AI applications together with a powerful platform to easily view and manage whole slide images, putting the power of digital pathology into the hands of pathologists.

“As two global leaders in digital pathology, we have a shared goal of advancing the practice of pathology to improve patient care through innovative hardware and AI-driven software,” said Gustavo Perez, President of Leica Biosystems. “We believe that Paige’s differentiated platform and transformative portfolio of AI technologies will provide a streamlined user experience and help pathologists rapidly transition to digital workflows, enabling them to continue the fight against cancer.”

*In European Union & United Kingdom, various Paige products are CE-IVD & UKCA Marked for clinical use with scanners such as Aperio GT 450, and in the United States are limited to Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Paige

Paige is using the power of AI to drive a new era of cancer discovery and treatment. To improve the lives of patients with cancer, Paige has created a cloud-based platform that transforms pathologists’ workflow and increases diagnostic confidence as well as productivity, all on a global scale. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for a clinical AI application in digital pathology. The same Paige technology empowers pharmaceutical companies to more effectively evaluate treatment options for patients and design new biomarkers for drug development so that every patient gets precise treatment options.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions. Only Leica Biosystems offers the most comprehensive portfolio that spans the entire workflow from biopsy to diagnosis. With unique expertise, we are dedicated to driving innovations that connect people across radiology, pathology, surgery and oncology. Our experts are committed to delivering Improved Quality, Integrated Solutions, and Optimized Efficiencies leading to breakthrough advances in diagnostic confidence. Our mission of “Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives” is at the heart of our corporate culture.

For more information, please visit www.LeicaBiosystems.com.