Curacao’s Commitment to Growing Social Impact in Its Communities Makes a Difference After 2022 Success

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curacao, the largest Hispanic-serving retailer on the West Coast, announced today that, in 2022, it engaged thousands of families in a variety of community initiatives by concentrating its efforts on six core nonprofits across Southern California, Phoenix, Tucson, and Las Vegas.

The 2022 community partner organizations include The American Heart Association, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, David Z Foundation, Easterseals, and Fundación Jalisco USA, as well as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

“Curacao is a great partner and together we have been able to make a real difference to our kids and families through an exciting variety of programs,” said Don Rodriguez, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach. “Curacao helps us instill hope, drive, and educate our members and together strive for a better future. For a non-profit, we rely on these kinds of partnerships to reach the community in important ways.”

“We are grateful for Curacao’s ongoing support,” said Sang-Mi Oh, senior vice president, and executive director, American Heart Association of Los Angeles. “As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the generous support of companies like Curacao to advance our mission of longer, healthier lives for all. With their support, we are making a real difference in the communities we serve as we raise awareness of heart disease and stroke and provide people with the information and resources to live healthy and well.”

Throughout 2022, Curacao has been home to numerous educational campaigns, a site for free vaccinations, and provided support to Fundación Jalisco USA in hosting multiple events where elders from Mexico were reunited with their long-separated children and relatives during highly emotional ceremonies.

“Easterseals Southern California Disability Services thanks Curacao for their partnership and support in highlighting the need for early diagnosis of autism and other disabilities in underserved communities,” said Easterseals chief clinical officer Dr. Paula Pompa-Craven.

Whether it’s producing Boys & Girls Clubs songwriting contests, serving holiday meals, and giving out gifts to needy families during the holidays, or donating cash to the P.S. I Love You Foundation for the development of social and emotional learning programs for schools, teachers, and instructors and more than a dozen other causes, Curacao is there to help and make the communities it serves better and stronger.

“Despite COVID, we were able to re-engage with our community in meaningful ways. 2022 was a strong year for us, and we plan on expanding our involvement in 2023. Our focus is to help make a difference in the personal and financial health of the communities we serve, by increasing access to education and resources that help elevate and grow our communities,” said Ariela Nerubay, CMO of Curacao.

Curacao retail stores offer a large selection of the latest electronics, fashion, and home products. The retailer ranks among the top 50 electronics and appliance retailers in the U.S. Through its proprietary financing models, Curacao has opened the door to the world of credit for millions of people.

About Curacao and its Curacao Foundation

For over 40 years, Curacao has been an essential part of the Southwestern states’ community, offering millions of customers a gateway to establish and maintain access to credit and top brands, online and in its department stores in California, Nevada and Arizona. A percentage of every purchase made at Curacao supports the advancement of local communities through the Curacao Foundation. For more information, visit iCuracao.com, iCuracao.com/beat, and foundation.icuracao.com.