Comcast Business Named Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced it has expanded its relationship with the PGA TOUR, becoming a Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship through 2030. THE PLAYERS, featuring the strongest field in golf, is being contested at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, March 9-12 with 144 players competing for a record $25 million purse.

“The PGA TOUR has enjoyed working alongside Comcast Business the last three years, and we are thrilled to now officially welcome them as a Proud Partner of our flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Their goal of helping business leaders achieve maximum business performance while keeping communities connected aligns perfectly with the mission of the PGA TOUR and the local charitable goals of THE PLAYERS Championship.”

This expanded partnership builds on the success of Comcast Business’s multi-year sponsorship of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, which emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup Standings at the end of the FedEx Cup Regular Season. As part of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a $20 million bonus is shared among the top 10 finishers. Scottie Scheffler took home the $4 million first-place prize in 2022 after winning four times during the FedExCup Regular Season.

“THE PLAYERS Championship is one of the PGA TOUR’s premier and most anticipated tournaments. Comcast Business is thrilled to expand our partnership with the PGA TOUR to become a Proud Partner of this incredible, flagship event,” said Eileen Diskin, Chief Marketing Officer, Comcast Business. “We’re committed to serving business leaders on and off the course, keeping them ready for whatever lies ahead. We’re proud to partner with the PGA TOUR and are excited for the future of THE PLAYERS Championship and the Comcast Business Tour Top 10.”

“THE PLAYERS Championship is excited to welcome Comcast Business into our Northeast Florida home and Proud Partner family,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS. “It is because of the backing of these Proud Partners that we can showcase one of the premier events in sports while giving back to the community that supports us. We look forward to connecting even further with Northeast Florida thanks to the efforts of Comcast Business.”

Over the past 40+ years, THE PLAYERS has generated more than $100 million to support non-profit organizations in communities within Northeast Florida. Optum and Morgan Stanley are also Proud Partners of THE PLAYERS. Grant Thornton, a Proud Partner since 2018, is transitioning its sponsorship to the Grant Thornton Invitational a new mixed-team event co-sanctioned by the LPGA and PGA TOUR.

About THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship annually combines the strongest field in golf with the world-class venue that is THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Proceeds from THE PLAYERS benefit Northeast Florida charities and have totaled more than $100 million since it began in 1974 and moved to Ponte Vedra Beach in 1977. For more on THE PLAYERS, visit THEPLAYERS.com. For more on the surrounding areas, visit floridashistoriccoast.com or visitjacksonville.com.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.