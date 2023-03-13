Senet and UnaBiz Partner to Enable Seamless Local LoRaWAN and Global 0G Network Access for Hybrid IoT Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and UnaBiz, a Massive IoT service provider and integrator, today announced a partnership to provide customers with seamless access to Senet’s LoRaWAN network services and to collaborate on creating future global 0G network access outside of North America for customers deploying hybrid solutions.

The partnership will initially focus on helping multiple UnaBiz global customers enter the North American market with scaled LPWAN applications using Senet’s Public LoRaWAN Network-as-a-Service (NAAS), Senet’s Platform-as-a-Service (PAAS) - a model where customers bring their own gateways, and other network interconnections. The new partnership also includes UnaBiz and Senet collaborating to enable roaming that will allow Senet’s customers to seamlessly leverage the UnaBiz global 0G Network powered by Sigfox 0G technology that is owned and commercialized by 70+ national Operators worldwide.

“We want our customers to focus on the value that Massive IoT can bring instead of worrying about which technology to use, coverage issues, and the cost of deployment. Through our partnership with Senet, our customers can achieve economies of scale by roaming between public 0G network infrastructure, Senet’s public LoRaWAN networks and Senet’s private LoRaWAN network capabilities across North America. This move will also allow our ecosystem partners and solution makers to develop hybrid solutions that service a wider market and use cases, further bringing down the cost of Massive IoT. It is a win-win situation,” said Henri Bong, CEO and Co-Founder of UnaBiz.

The strategic alliance between UnaBiz and Senet is a part of UnaBiz’s technology convergence movement which accelerated when the IoT company acquired the Sigfox 0G technology twelve months ago. Both companies are excited about the expansion of their service offerings and support of customers who rely on hybrid solutions to scale globally.

“A single technology approach is simply not good enough or fast enough for our customers,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “By interconnecting our network offerings, both Senet and UnaBiz can instantly overcome the geographical limits of our network availability, allowing our customers to expand based on their unique application needs. We share in the UnaBiz vision that IoT, and LPWAN technology specifically, can bring massive benefits to businesses and society. To this end, we are excited about becoming a key UnaBiz strategic partner for North America, which represents one of the largest IoT opportunities in the world.”

LoRaWAN® is a mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers services in over one hundred and eighty countries and owns and operates one of the largest publicly available LoRaWAN® networks in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

About UnaBiz

UnaBiz is a proven global Massive IoT service provider and integrator that specialises in solution design, manufacturing, connectivity and data platform services across a hybrid of low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies such as Sigfox 0G, LTE-M, NB-IoT and LoRaWAN, to power sustainable business growth. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Singapore, with R&D centres in Taipei and Labège (FR), and sales offices in Tokyo, Paris, Madrid and Holland.

UnaBiz owns the Sigfox 0G technology that connects over 10 million sensors for 1500 B2B customers on the global 0G Network, owned and commercialised by 70+ national Operators worldwide. The company focuses on Utilities, Supply Chain & Logistics, Security and Facilities & Building Management.