Juniper Networks AI-driven SD-WAN Solution Transforms Customer Service Experience for Meesho

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Meesho, India’s only true e-commerce marketplace, has selected Juniper’s AI-driven SD-WAN solution powered by Session Smart™ Routing (SSR) and the Juniper Mist Cloud to drive the network connectivity of its partner call centers across multiple locations nationwide, leading to significantly improved uptime for Meesho’s voice over IP applications.

Across India, Meesho has gained popularity among digital consumers and retailers alike by making online selling and shopping hassle-free and affordable. As the fastest ever e-commerce business to acquire over 100 million users in India, it is critical for Meesho to ensure high service levels and customer satisfaction, as well as to maintain timely responses to all incoming queries from its sellers and end-users in order to remain competitive within the country’s burgeoning e-commerce sector.

With the operation of their partner call centers being integral to the business, they required a high-performing SD-WAN solution that could provide greater agility and scalability to support its Voice over IP applications, especially during periods with high call volume. As the only visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN, Juniper’s industry leading SD-WAN solution powered by SSR is designed to improve user and application experiences, while enabling more seamless connectivity and security. Through a tunnel-free architecture, Juniper was able to optimize and secure the network performance of Meesho’s outsourced partners across India, who support seven different local languages.

With Juniper’s session-smart approach to SD-WAN, calls would seamlessly be routed to the next available connection without any disruption, balancing traffic over the MPLS and broadband internet links based on session policies and network status, to allow IP voice calls priority over other call center applications. The reliability and success of Juniper’s solutions were further validated when Meesho held their biggest yearly online sale, with call volume doubling that of a typical day during this period. Despite an almost 30% increase in overall call volume compared to before, Meesho has witnessed a significant increase in its call retention rate without experiencing any issues.

With Juniper’s experience-first approach to networking bringing significantly improved uptime, Meesho is able to transform its service experience to achieve higher levels of customer satisfaction.

“ With Juniper’s AI-driven SD-WAN solutions, we have not only achieved an overall increase in call volume and retention rates, but we have also managed to build a service-centric network that allows us to unlock new levels of growth while strengthening our customer relationships. Through our partnership with Juniper, we believe we are one step closer to realizing our vision of democratizing internet commerce, all while achieving higher levels of customer satisfaction and business momentum.”

- Ismail Mohideen, Director of IT, Meesho

“ Juniper Networks is pleased to play a key role in Meesho’s vision of making e-commerce accessible to all in India and establishing a marketplace for small businesses to succeed in the digital world. With our simplified AI-driven approach to SD-WAN, we are confident of providing high-powered and more reliable call center performance through a seamless and more secure network experience. Our Session Smart routing technology is helping Meesho to harness the power of a cloud delivered call center with superior quality voice capabilities and AI-driven insights. We look forward to our continued partnership, in support of Meesho accelerating the e-commerce industry in India and beyond.”

– Sajan Paul, Managing Director & Country Manager, India & SAARC Juniper Networks

