Aalyria’s Spacetime will orchestrate network for Rivada Space Networks’ LEO Satellite Constellation

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aalyria – which launched late last year after acquiring key networking and communications technology developed over decades within Alphabet, the parent company of Google – and Rivada Space Networks (RSN) have entered into an agreement to use Aalyria’s Spacetime platform to orchestrate the network for Rivada’s planned LEO constellation.

Rivada’s constellation will consist of 600 satellites interconnected via laser links. The solution will offer integrated core and edge connectivity over a single, global private network in space. The first satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service starting in 2026.

Aalyria’s Spacetime solution offers Rivada's unique architecture an advantage for finding the most robust and reliable means of communications between any two user terminals in the world through real-time analysis of millions of possible paths.

Spacetime is an advanced software platform designed for orchestrating and managing networks of satellites, ground stations, aircraft, ships, urban meshes, and more. Spacetime optimizes and continually evolves the antenna link scheduling, network traffic routing, and spectrum resources -- responding in real time to changing network requirements. Spacetime operates networks across land, sea, air, and space, at any altitude or orbit type, supports all radio frequency bands and optical wavelengths, and is designed for interoperability with legacy, hybrid space, 5G NTN and FutureG network architectures.

Spacetime is unique in that it is asset and domain agnostic, meaning it can orchestrate networks across nearly anything that is connectivity-equipped on Earth or in Space. Spacetime was used internally at Google and Alphabet for nearly a decade, and most recently powered the communications network for Project Loon’s various deployments in Peru, Puerto Rico, and Kenya. The technology already has millions of flight hours orchestrating and managing airborne communications systems around the world. Spacetime is also being used by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to help develop secure internet connectivity throughout the space domain for both private and public sector customers.

Rivada’s constellation will offer access to a secure satellite network with pole-to-pole reach, offering end-to-end latencies similar to or better than terrestrial fiber. The Rivada network combines inter-satellite links with advanced onboard data routers creating an optical backbone in space to deliver ultra-secure and highly reliable global connectivity for business operations in the telecom, enterprise, maritime, energy and government services markets.

“Rivada’s first-of-its-kind constellation is exactly the type of next generation connectivity system Spacetime was designed to advance,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria. “We built Spacetime to dynamically route communications across anything that flies or moves, on Earth or in space, to expand connectivity to people, places, and things that were previously thought unconnectable. We’re excited to add Rivada to our roster of world-class partners and look forward to working with them in the coming years.”

Clemens Kaiser, Chief Program Officer at RSN commented: "With our manufacturing and launch services contracts in place we are now moving at full speed on defining the optimal systems solutions to deliver our ground-breaking constellation. We are delighted to be integrating Aalyria’s Spacetime solution and look forward to demonstrating that our fully meshed laser space network, regenerative payload and beam hopping solution can be very efficiently orchestrated to provide unparalleled service performance for our customers."

Aalyria launched as an independent company in September 2022 after acquiring key technologies developed over nearly a decade at Alphabet, the parent company of Google. The company is working to revolutionize communications by enabling the orchestration and management of hyper-fast, ultra-secure, and highly complex communications networks that span land, sea, air, and space.

About Aalyria

Aalyria uses its all-domain intelligent network orchestration and atmospheric free-space optics products to orchestrate and extend the most complex networks on Earth and beyond. More information is available at https://www.aalyria.com.

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks is deploying and operating the first truly global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting all of its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will revolutionize secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity in the telecom, enterprise, maritime, energy and government services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com