JLL and KBS ink lease for 15,187 square feet of trophy office space at 710,332-SF Class A office tower, 60 South Sixth

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JLL and KBS, one of the largest investors in premier commercial real estate in the nation, announce that they have signed a new 15,187 square foot lease with American infrastructure design firm HNTB on the 38th floor at 60 South Sixth, formerly known as RBC Plaza. The trophy office tower, owned by KBS, is located in the core of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III owns 60 South Sixth.

Renowned for its refined yet accommodating office atmosphere, 60 South Sixth is a world-class, 40-story office building on the Nicollet Mall. Immersed in city energy, it touts impressive, best-of-both-worlds views of the Mississippi River and the Minneapolis skyline. In addition, the building offers thoughtful amenities and features designed with tenant ease in mind, including floor-to-ceiling windows, comfortable yet modern furnishings, and a variety of on-site and nearby dining and retail options.

Since purchasing the building in 2015, KBS has invested over $24 million in renovations. In 2022, the firm spent over $6.5 million on the refurbishment of common areas and the fitness center. More enhancements are on the horizon as designs are underway to deliver another tenant lounge space.

"Our goal was to be as purposeful with our selections as possible to create an extraordinary working environment for our tenants," said Ryan Pires, asset manager for 60 South Sixth and Assistant Vice President at KBS. "We believe we have achieved this in the open and relaxed, yet programmed and energetic atmosphere. These offerings complement our state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive tenant and business lounge and shared conference center. The property’s top-tier amenities, along with its proximity to light rail transit, retail and dining, make it one of the most desirable properties for office users in downtown Minneapolis."

To kick off the year, 60 South Sixth debuted two full floors of high-end, fully furnished spec suites. Located on the 11th and 12th floors, the seven spec suites feature a variety of amenities including: high-end technology, phone rooms, shared conference rooms, a wellness room, Herman Miller furniture systems designed to accommodate growth and hybrid work models, café spaces, collaboration hubs and cityscape views.

60 South Sixth was constructed with a climate-controlled skyway that links to a two-story retail atrium that offers fast casual dining options. The building also features high visibility branding and signage options for interested tenants.

"In the competitive office environment we are all living in today, 60 South Sixth will impress companies that seek to elevate their office space and building amenities for their employees,” shared Andrea Leon, Vice President at JLL. "We're excited to have HNTB join the 60 South Sixth community and look forward to working with KBS to lease more office space in this world-class building.”

JLL Managing Director Brent Robertson, Vice President Andrea Leon represented KBS in the lease transaction and JLL Senior Vice President Eddie Rymer represented HNTB. For more information on the property and leasing opportunities, visit jll.com/Minneapolis.

For spec suite photos, please visit here and for lobby photos please visit here.

