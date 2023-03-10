Ryder Launches Pre-Owned Commercial Vehicle Discount Program for Women in Trucking

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, today announces a discount program for women-owned businesses that are a member of the Women in Trucking Association (WIT), where for a limited time buyers can take advantage of a pre-owned commercial vehicle sales promotion of 5% off the purchase price. The sales event expands on Ryder’s commitment to provide customers with the flexibility, choice, and control necessary for efficient fleet management.

“Ryder’s main goal is to continuously enhance the customer experience by making it as seamless as possible to secure the best pre-owned commercial vehicle,” said Eugene Tangney, vice president of global vehicle sales for Ryder. “Similar to Ryder’s military discount for used vehicles, we wanted to honor women-owned business in the trucking industry while encouraging more women to get into trucking-related careers.”

Ryder’s process for purchasing a used vehicle is easily accessible and straightforward for customers, allowing potential buyers to browse vehicles online and purchase them remotely if they are not in close proximity to a Ryder Used Truck Center. Ryder staff is also available to consult potential buyers on the vehicle that is best suited for their businesses and provide a complete vehicle maintenance history report. Buyers can make an appointment to visit a Ryder Used Truck Center in North America, or visit www.ryder.com/used-trucks – an intuitive, mobile-friendly, pre-owned vehicle sales website – to see hundreds of available vehicles and easily shop for the one that best fits their needs.

“Ryder’s efforts to address the transportation industry’s gender gap intentionally prioritizes the success of internal skills development and engagement programs that foster female leadership and mentorship opportunities,” says Jennifer Hedrick, incoming president and CEO of WIT. “We appreciate the support Ryder provides to create a more gender diverse workforce in the trucking industry.”

As a member active participant of WIT, Ryder also sponsors the scholarship program, which makes technical training and education more affordable for women who strive to grow a career in transportation.

Ryder offers customers pre-owned vehicle inventory for commercial vehicles in three categories: Ryder CertifiedTM, Ryder DOT Verified, and Ryder As-Is, consisting of day cabs, sleepers, reefers, box trucks, sprinters, cargo vans, and trailers. All Ryder Certified pre-owned trucks have had Ryder as a single previous owner where Ryder technicians have professionally maintained the vehicles. Preventative maintenance options can also be added on to a Ryder Certified or Ryder DOT Verified vehicle purchase, giving the customer peace of mind and access to Ryder’s network of nearly 800 maintenance facilities.

Terms and conditions apply. See https://ryder.com/used-trucks/promotions for more details.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. For more information, visit www.ryder.com.

About Women in Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Truck North America, DAT Solutions, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, UPS, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

