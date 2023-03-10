Library, Clerical & Theatre Workers Reach Tentative Agreement with UBC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 2950, representing library, clerical and theatre workers at the University of British Columbia, has reached a tentative agreement with the university. The union and UBC came to the agreement Thursday after more than three months of bargaining. It covers over 1500 support staff at several UBC campuses and other facilities.

“I want to thank our CUPE 2950 members for their support during this round of negotiations. The bargaining committee worked hard to advocate for improvements to the rights and benefits of our members. We are pleased with the results,” says Chloe Martin-Cabanne, a worker at UBC and president of CUPE 2950. “The tentative agreement will enable us to continue to provide the services that UBC students, faculty and staff depend upon.”

When ratified, the renewed collective agreement will be in place from April 1, 2022 (retroactively) to March 31, 2025. Details of the 3-year agreement will not be released until presented to CUPE 2950 members for a ratification vote later this month.

CUPE 2950 represents library, clerical and theatre workers in several UBC campuses and facilities including the UBC Point Grey campus, UBC Robson Square, Faculty of Medicine facilities across the province, and Chan Centre.

