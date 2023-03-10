Pacific Blue Cross, CUPE Local 1816 Ratify New Five-Year Collective Agreement

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Blue Cross and CUPE Local 1816 are pleased to announce the ratification of a new, five-year collective agreement. The parties have been engaged in productive negotiations since discussions began last fall. Those efforts have resulted in a new agreement with a substantial number of updates and improvements in priority areas.

The agreement includes:

A 20-per-cent base general wage increase over the term of the agreement, including fixed cost of living adjustment amounts applied in the first two years;

Inflationary protection in the form of an ongoing cost of living adjustment clause;

Where a cost-of-living adjustment is made due to abnormally high inflation, such adjustment is permanently included in base wages;

Commitment to an ongoing hybrid work model;

Addition of inclusive benefits such as domestic and sexual violence paid leave and paid gender-affirming leave, as well as joint review of the Collective Agreement to ensure inclusive language updates;

A broadening of bereavement and family responsibility leaves; and

Conversion of temporary employees to regular (permanent) status after a duration in the same classification, reducing precarious employment

“We are excited to take steps forward to modernize our workplace, offer progressive benefits and address the financial needs of our employees,” says Sarah Hoffman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Pacific Blue Cross. “Together CUPE 1816 and Pacific Blue Cross are committed to sustaining positive health outcomes for all our members as British Columbia’s market leader in group, government and individual health plans.”

“Our members have always taken pride in their work as employees of Pacific Blue Cross. Now they have a collective agreement that reflects their commitment and allows them to continue working with more dignity,” said CUPE 1816 President Beth Miller. “There were many complex issues to address in this round of bargaining, so I am grateful that the employer was willing to take the necessary time with us to resolve them.”

The parties would like to acknowledge each other’s tremendous efforts during this round of collective bargaining. The new collective agreement is a reflection of their dedication to addressing the top priorities of the organization and its employees represented by CUPE 1816.

About Pacific Blue Cross

Pacific Blue Cross is a Health Benefits Society and British Columbia’s number one health benefits provider. Based in Burnaby, BC, and in partnership with CUPE 1816, the union representing roughly three-quarters of its local workforce, the not-for-profit organization provides health, dental, life, disability and travel coverage for 1 in 3 British Columbians through group benefits and individual plans. As part of its mission to improve health and well-being for British Columbians, Pacific Blue Cross proactively supports charitable organizations across the province working to improve health outcomes.

About CUPE 1816

CUPE 1816 is the union that proudly represents 688 members who work as customer service representatives, benefit claims examiners and other classifications employed by Pacific Blue Cross and its subsidiaries. It works to maintain and improve upon the rights and well being of its members through collective bargaining and positive labour relations.

COPE491