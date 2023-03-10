AMSURG Advocates for Timely Colorectal Cancer Screening and Education

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMSURG, a division of Envision Healthcare and a national leader in outpatient care, is spreading awareness about colorectal cancer prevention and advocating for opportunities to improve screening rates and the health of communities across the country. As part of its efforts, AMSURG teams are engaging with legislators and industry leaders in Washington, D.C., March 10 and March 12-14.

John Popp, MD, AMSURG Medical Director, has been invited to attend the Cancer Moonshot Colorectal Cancer Forum hosted by the White House on March 10. He will join industry leaders in addressing ways to improve colorectal cancer screening. The event follows the Biden-⁠Harris Administration’s recent announcement that it is reigniting the Cancer Moonshot, which in part aims to increase colorectal cancer screening for people aged 45 to 75. The forum is scheduled from 3-5:30 p.m. ET, and a livestream can be viewed here.

“I’m honored to participate in the forum and collaborate with so many leaders dedicated to preventing and treating cancer,” Dr. Popp said. “We are at a pivotal moment in healthcare. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., and it’s on its way to becoming the leading cause. Fortunately, physicians are able to help people prevent colorectal cancer and identify it early, giving them a greater opportunity to survive and thrive. Our AMSURG team has been at the forefront of that initiative, providing colonoscopies to patients and educating people about timely screenings beginning at age 45 for average-risk individuals.”

In addition, Brenda Thompson Green, a colon cancer survivor and AMSURG teammate, and Patrick Velliky, Vice President of Government Affairs for Envision Healthcare, along with a few AMSURG teammates, will be on Capitol Hill March 12-14, participating in Fight CRC’s Call-on Congress. They will help install flags on the National Mall, speak on AMSURG’s colorectal cancer initiatives and talk to members of Congress.

“The colorectal cancer facts are staggering – this year alone, 52,550 people are predicted to die from it,” Velliky said. “That’s someone’s family member, colleague, neighbor or friend, and we, as a nation, have the unique opportunity to help them live. Cancer survivors and champions help put a name and face to the disease and are essential to spreading awareness and impacting the future of thousands of people. Engaging with policymakers on enhanced screening efforts is an important part of the ongoing fight against colorectal cancer.”

AMSURG and its national network of gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons performed more than 1 million colonoscopies in 2022, helping people prevent, detect and overcome colorectal cancer. A colonoscopy is the most accurate and effective screening method. Colon cancer survivors and AMSURG leadership recently talked about the importance of colonoscopies in the following videos:

Michele Battista was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer at age 50 after a colonoscopy and has been treated by the medical team at an AMSURG-affiliated ambulatory surgery center throughout her care journey. As she celebrates 11 years as a survivor, she continues encouraging people to receive timely screens.

Keith Lyons is a 22-year colon cancer survivor and endoscopy technician at an AMSURG-affiliated ambulatory surgery center. After being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer at age 32 following a colonoscopy, he has been dedicated to helping save the lives of patients, friends and community members.

Jeff Snodgrass, President of AMSURG, recently talked with Jim Rechtin, Chief Executive Officer of Envision Healthcare, about colonoscopies and all that AMSURG teams do to care for patients and communities nationwide.

To learn more about colorectal cancer, visit StopColonCancerNow.com.

About AMSURG

AMSURG acquires, develops and operates ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) in partnership with physicians throughout the United States. AMSURG owns and operates more than 250 ASCs in 34 states and the District of Columbia with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics. To learn more about AMSURG, a division of Envision Healthcare Corporation, visit www.amsurg.com.

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading national medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, radiology/teleradiology and neonatology. As a leader in ambulatory surgical care, AMSURG holds ownership in more than 250 surgery centers in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics. In total, the medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.