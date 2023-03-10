Roku and Best Buy Help Create Better TV Experience through New Advertising and Retail Relationship

This year, consumers and marketers are set to spend more on streaming TV. Together, Roku and Best Buy will create a better TV experience for their mutual customers and partners. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Roku, (Nasdaq: ROKU) the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico*, and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), the leading consumer tech retailer in the U.S., announced a first-to-market relationship across their advertising and retail businesses. For the first time, Best Buy is partnering with a TV streaming platform to provide its first-party data for targeting and closed-loop measurement. Best Buy will also give shoppers exclusive access to Roku-branded TVs.

This year, consumers and marketers are set to spend more on streaming TV. Together, Roku and Best Buy will create a better TV experience for their mutual customers and partners including:

Roku Select and Plus Series TVs Exclusive Availability at Best Buy : The first-ever TVs to be designed and made by Roku, the Roku Select and Plus Series TVs are now available in the U.S. exclusively at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com.

: The first-ever TVs to be designed and made by Roku, the Roku Select and Plus Series TVs are now available in the U.S. exclusively at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com. Roku Advertising and Best Buy Ads : Best Buy and Roku will pair industry-leading data to make TV advertising more relevant and performance-driven. Brands will be able to work with Best Buy and Roku to target, optimize, and measure their ads on Roku using Best Buy shopper data to ensure consumers are seeing the advertising content that most interests them.

: Best Buy and Roku will pair industry-leading data to make TV advertising more relevant and performance-driven. Brands will be able to work with Best Buy and Roku to target, optimize, and measure their ads on Roku using Best Buy shopper data to ensure consumers are seeing the advertising content that most interests them. Best Buy Home Theater Experience: The relationship is kicking off with an in-person, interactive activation at SXSW on March 11. For the first time, Roku will bring its iconic Roku City screensaver to life with an interactive, multi-level activation at SXSW. To the delight of streamers, creators, and advertisers alike, the immersive pop-up will feature a Best Buy Home Theater Experience, showcasing the latest Roku devices available at Best Buy as well as new Roku Originals and featured entertainment on The Roku Channel.

The relationship signals the ambition to accelerate the shift into streaming TV and retail media. According to eMarketer, in 2022, 82% percent of U.S. advertisers planned to increase spending levels with retail media networks like Best Buy Ads. Consumer electronics brands are among the leaders in this growth. Roku’s scale of 70 million active accounts paired with Best Buy’s millions of customers will help advertisers make their marketing more impactful and effective.

“Our goal is to create a better TV experience for everyone,” says Julian Mintz, Co-Head of U.S. Brand Sales for Roku Media. “We’re bringing together our entire business to build the future of entertainment and advertising — making the TV experience simpler, offering the right marketing, data, tech, and scale to drive real results, and helping win the entire streamer’s journey together with Best Buy.”

“Roku City featuring the Best Buy Home Theater Experience” will be open to the public on March 11-12 from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, local time. The pop-up will be located at the Riley Building: 315 Lavaca Street, Austin, Texas. For additional details and entry information, please visit Roku City.

For more information on the Roku and Best Buy relationship, visit our blog.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

