CTC Global Signs Agreement Authorizing Ducab Metals Business to Manufacture ACCC® Conductors in UAE

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, CTC Global announced the signing of an agreement with Ducab Metals Business (DMB), a subsidiary of Ducab Group, enabling the organization to manufacture CTC Global’s high-capacity, energy-efficient ACCC® Conductors in the UAE.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, at Middle East Energy, which was attended by Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO of DMB; Charles Mellagui, CEO of Ducab Cables Business, Steve Jackman, CTC Global’s Senior Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Frank Joseph, Principal Commercial Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Dubai.

While it is widely known that the use of ACCC® Conductor enables capacity increases on new and existing transmission lines, DMB also understands that the use of ACCC® Conductor substantially reduces transmission line power losses and associated CO 2 emissions. DMB’s ability to provide ACCC® Conductors to the UAE in the near future will help its utility and industrial customers support the UAE’s “Net Zero by 2050” strategic initiative to combat climate change. The agreement comes at a perfect time as the United Nations’ Conference of the Parties (COP28) Climate Change Conference convenes in the United Arab Emirates in November.

Steve Jackman, CTC Global’s Senior Vice President stated: “DMB is a trusted and reliable partner in the Middle East, and its industry leadership in the UAE will ensure the benefits of CTC Global’s high-performance conductors have the maximum reach possible.” Anne McDowell, CTC Global’s Vice President Commercial Operations added: “This partnership supports our growth strategy to deliver high performance ACCC® Conductors to a wider global audience. With the recognition by the UAE of the need to modernize the country’s electricity grid, and conserve water resources, we envision our partnership will contribute in meaningful ways towards their strategy to meet COP28 goals.”

Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO of DMB stated: “We are committed to the UAE’s efforts to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions, and to that end, offer our full support to the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, especially in the lead-up to COP28. The initiative calls for deeper carbon emissions cut, and implementing CTC Global’s energy-efficient conductors on a large scale is a significant step towards achieving that objective.”

The agreement enables DMB to manufacture CTC Global’s high-capacity, energy-efficient ACCC® Conductors in the UAE using composite core imported from the United States, in a bid to help expand the country’s power grid and enhance its efficiency, capacity, and reliability, all the while reducing greenhouse gas emission. The application of these Advanced Conductors will accelerate the integration of renewable generation into the national power system and conserve water consumed at thermal power plants. The agreement will also help CTC and DMB expand their networks and allow DMB to manufacture leading-edge products in the UAE, in line with DMB’s ongoing commitment and support for the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative.

