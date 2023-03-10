eOne Announces Premiere Date for New Animated Series “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” With Release of First-Look Trailer & Images

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A funky beat, a streak of pink, and POW! Today, Disney Junior and Hasbro’s entertainment studio, eOne, released the first-look trailer for the new kids TV series “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes,” which premieres in the US on Disney Junior and Disney+ on March 22, 2023. An original concept by Robert Vargas, adapted from characters created by South Africans Marc Dey and Kelly Dillon, the original action-adventure animated series follows Kiya, a seven-year-old African girl, whose passions in life are dancing and martial arts, which also become her superpowers.

“Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” will premiere in the US on Disney Junior on Wednesday, March 22nd at 4:00 p.m. EST/PST, and the first four episodes will premiere the same day on Disney+. “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” provides big life lessons packaged into 11-minute episodes, easily understood by young audiences.

When Kiya, also known by her superhero name “Dance Ninja”, and her two best friends, Jay, also known by his superhero name “Flying Rockstar,” and Motsie, also known by her superhero name “Tech Racer,” put on their headbands adorned with mystical Kimoja crystals, they transform into superheroes and can perform special moves inspired by their passions, like Kiya’s “pirouette POW”. Together they are the team of superheroes known as the Kimoja Heroes, ready to unite their community!

Kiya’s world features a diverse cast of characters inspired by the landscape, natural beauty and culture of Southern Africa, and focuses on themes of community, empathy and unity. As a mashup of action, dance and music, the show will be visually stunning, with African and Asian-lead characters, Southern African locations and a diverse creative team, including writers, designers and composers from across the globe.

Three Kimojans, known as “Flawed Friends,” cause mischief and chaos, motivated by classic preschooler foibles like jealousy, competitiveness and envy. When these kids make a mess, only the Kimoja Heroes can shine bright and make things right to restore harmony to the city, combining everyday preschool experiences with superhero awesomeness.

“In partnership with Disney Junior, Frog Box, Triggerfish and France Télévisions, we are so very delighted to bring ‘Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes’ to audiences everywhere,” says Esra Cafer, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Management at eOne Hasbro. “We have given a lot of thought and intention to developing fundamentally relatable characters that serve as great role models for young children. Kiya shows that you don’t have to choose between learning to dance or being a kick-butt hero - you can be both! She’s encouraging preschoolers to be whoever they want to be and shine.”

“Our belief is that Kiya will represent and empower young girls to be leaders who can use their smarts and skills to solve big problems,” says Tshepo Moche, writer and creative consultant at Triggerfish. “There is still a tremendous opportunity for representation and there has never been a better moment for the landscape of children’s programming to reflect the diversity and size of the audience they serve.”

This show is the newest representation of Hasbro and eOne’s commitments to illustrate the belief that rich, varied perspectives generate the best ideas and reflect diversity, equity and inclusion across their brands and play experiences. “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” is their latest endeavor to stand up for children by creating a world where every child experiences hope, kindness and joy.

To see the latest trailer on “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes”, please visit YouTube, and find the show on social media on Facebook and Instagram with @kiyakimojaheroes.

