Thumbtack Launches First-Ever Retail Experience with H-E-B

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thumbtack, the modern home management platform, is making its first foray into retail. Thumbtack has rolled out branded displays throughout more than 300 H-E-B stores across Texas that allow H-E-B customers to scan a QR code to find and access local pet service providers while shopping. Available pet services include dog walking, grooming, pet sitting, training, and more.

This is Thumbtack’s first move into physical retail, with the goal of meeting consumers where they are. As the only platform people need to care for everything in and around their homes, Thumbtack is excited to expand its physical footprint in the year ahead, kicking off with beloved Texas retailer H-E-B.

“Thumbtack’s job is to make caring for everything in and around the home a seamless experience for the homeowner,” said David Steckel, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Thumbtack. “Expanding into physical retail brings us one step closer to that by allowing us to be a partner for consumers whether they’re shopping in-store for their pets or getting their backyards ready for hosting.”

In addition to launching pet services, Thumbtack is offering its Thumbtack On-Demand feature in select H-E-B stores, which allows consumers to find and hire local handyman, lawn care and cleaning services at a 10% discount. The initiative makes home services professionals available to H-E-B customers so that Thumbtack can help people seamlessly care for their homes.

About Thumbtack

​​Thumbtack is a technology leader building the modern home management platform. Through the Thumbtack app, homeowners can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it, and who to hire. Bringing the $600 billion home services industry online, Thumbtack empowers millions of homeowners to fix, maintain, and improve their most valuable asset. Hundreds of thousands of local service professionals, from painters and plumbers to photographers and more, use the Thumbtack platform to grow their businesses each year. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Javelin Venture Partners, Baillie Gifford, and CapitalG, among others.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $38 billion, operates over 430 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 118th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience along with low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 154,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/newsroom.