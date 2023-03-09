AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Farmers and Merchants Mutual Fire Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Farmers and Merchants Mutual Fire Insurance Company (Farmers and Merchants) (Calumet, MI). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Farmers and Merchants’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that Farmers and Merchants will continue to maintain capitalization metrics in line with the very strong balance sheet strength assessment. Although underwriting results have been adverse, with the exception of 2022, the company has been able to increase its policyholder surplus despite persistent underwriting losses. In 2022, the company was impacted by increased weather-related events and stock market volatility resulting in unrealized capital losses.

