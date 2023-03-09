RackNap Launches Integration with Acronis to Streamline MSSP Operations and Boost Efficiency

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RackNap, a cloud service delivery and business automation platform, has recently launched an integration with Acronis, a leading Cyber protection solutions provider that offers a range of solutions for data backup and recovery, file sync and share, anti-malware, and anti-ransomware protection.

RackNap is a winner of Acronis CyberFit Innovation award 2021 and listed on the Acronis Solutions Portal as a recommended tool for Service Providers. The new integration between RackNap and Acronis will empower managed security service providers (MSSPs) to offer Acronis cyber protection solutions to their customers, thereby expanding the range of services available through the RackNap platform. MSSPs are service providers who specialize in providing managed security services to their customers, and this integration could help them better meet their needs.

The new integration will also provide features such as order provisioning and service delivery process automation, which will reduce the time and costs associated with managing multiple configurations and vendor management. Additionally, RackNap provides a customizable storefront or marketplace that is integrated with Acronis, allowing MSSPs to streamline the customer experience and distinguish themselves from the competition.

“We’re excited about the new integration with Acronis. We believe it will have a positive impact on managed security service providers, cloud service providers, and their customers,” said Sabarinathan Sampath, Senior Vice President and COO, RackNap.

“RackNap has taken customer and partner service up another notch by launching a new range of features that provide unprecedented levels of flexibility. Partners can now completely tailor their offerings, create flexible bundles, package offerings, add markups and quickly go to market. Meanwhile, customers can take advantage of the seamless experience of being able to purchase the entire service in an automated way without any hassles or complications. These options allow customers and partners to optimize their services precisely to business requirements and individual preferences,” he added.

RackNap automates the order provisioning and service delivery process and streamlines business workflows for distributors, partners, customers, aggregators, and service providers, including CSPs, and ISVs.

Service providers can now strengthen their security services portfolio with end-to-end service integration of the RackNap platform and Acronis Cyber Cloud.

Service providers can make the most out of the integration of the RackNap with Acronis Cyber Cloud with Cohesive workflow - from orchestration to delivery, cloud backup billing, security, self-service, and control.

Partners can now completely tailor their offerings, create flexible bundles, and package offerings, add markups and quickly go to market.

Customers can take advantage of the seamless experience of being able to purchase the entire service in an automated way without any hassles or complications.

These options allow distributors, aggregators, service providers, partners, and customers to optimize their services precisely to business requirements and individual preferences.

Overall, the integration of RackNap and Acronis will help MSSPs to overcome the challenges they face and strengthen their security services portfolio. The automation provided by the RackNap platform will help these providers stay focused on their growth and free them from daily tasks associated with provisioning, invoicing, and billing workflows.

To know more, please visit: https://www.racknap.com/

About RackNap

RackNap is a cloud service delivery and business automation platform that enables Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), traditional IT vendors (system integrators, distributors) and telcos to offer Cloud services via a unified marketplace. They can offer these services from their own data centers as well as resell cloud services of Microsoft (Office 365, Azure) and other vendors via RackNap. The platform automates ordering, provisioning, and billing; offers management of sales and marketing; provides capability of managing inventory, support and helpdesk; supports multi-tier white labelled partner creation and management; and creates real-time business intelligence reports.