Leighton Group Joins Top ENR Firm Verdantas, Strengthening Geology and Geotechnical Capabilities and Establishing Its First Expansion into Southern California

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verdantas, a private-equity-backed solution provider of engineering, planning, and science services to support their clients’ sustainability, resiliency, and strategic infrastructure objectives, announced today that it had acquired Southern California-based Leighton, a well-respected company known for its technical expertise and deep knowledge of the geo-environmental conditions in the region. This addition to Verdantas significantly strengthens its western US presence and brings added depth to their geologic, geotechnical and materials capabilities.

“Leighton joining Verdantas marks a strategic inflection point in our ability to expand our service offerings to clients and extend our geographic reach,” said Gerry Salontai, CEO of Verdantas, “We are thrilled to have Leighton and their reputation of bringing the best and brightest people to each of their client’s projects. This commitment to excellent work for clients and Leighton’s efforts to capitalize on a collaborative environment fits well into Verdantas’ intentional people-focused approach.”

Jesse Kropelnicki, COO of Verdantas, commented, “Leighton and Verdantas bring very similar views of the future, of company culture, and on how we support people—all key aspects of why this transaction was such an easy decision to make and why it brings significant optimism of future success for our employees and clients.”

Leighton CEO Sudhir Damle says: “Working together at Leighton, we’ve created a business and culture that has positioned us well to take the next step in our evolution bringing opportunities for and investments in our Leighton people. Joining Verdantas will allow us to capitalize on our reputation with clients and deepen our relationships as we bring new capabilities and innovative solutions to our clients’ complex projects.”

Chris Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners, said, “We are delighted to have the Leighton Group join Verdantas. A new western US presence and an enriched mix of services align with Verdantas’ focus on strategic growth, and represents a win for clients, employees, and increased shareholder value.”

About Leighton

Leighton Consulting, Inc. (Leighton) is a California corporation headquartered in Irvine, established in 1961. Leighton’s staff of ~180, spread across our 9 Southern California offices, consists of professional consulting engineers, engineering geologists, scientists, and technicians. We also operate one of Southern California's largest geotechnical and materials testing laboratories. Our 62+ year history, depth of staff and laboratory capabilities gives our team an extensive knowledge of geology, regulatory agencies, and local, state, and federal regulatory and compliance codes necessary for ultimate client success.

About Verdantas

Verdantas currently employs over 850 people in 39 offices across the US and is home to many of the industry's top scientists, engineers, and technical experts. Verdantas operates a people-focused culture, concentrating on the well-being of its employees, clients, and the communities where they live and work. The company is actively hiring across all disciplines and seeking additional companies with a strategic and cultural fit.

About RTC Partners

RTC Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and builds strong businesses with committed management teams in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries. The firm’s dedicated emphasis on human capital, combined with its thoughtful approach to organic and inorganic opportunities, allows organizations to unlock the next stage of growth while enabling sustainable and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. RTC is actively seeking additional platforms and add-on acquisitions in its markets. For more information, visit rtcpartners.com. Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Stradling, Yocca, Carlson and Rauth, P.C. acted as legal counsel, and BDO USA, LLP and CohnReznick, LLP acted as financial and tax advisors on behalf of RTC and its affiliates.