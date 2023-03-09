Best Fiends Aims to ‘CRUSH’ its Mobile Gaming Competition with Launch of New Campaign

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Best Fiends®, the mobile gaming sensation that has taken the world by storm, is taking aim at its biggest competitor with a national campaign encouraging fans to break up with their old sugar habits and meet their new crush.

Developed by Playtika’s studio Seriously, Best Fiends quickly became one of the most popular mobile games in the world with over one million daily active users. With its unique and exciting gameplay, Best Fiends offers an innovative twist on classic match-3 puzzle games, and features stunning graphics, and an exciting storyline.

As one of the most popular casual games in the world–and growing, Best Fiends offers a fresh and engaging experience that is sure to capture the hearts of players everywhere. Since its creation by world-renowned former Rovio executives in 2014, the game has accumulated 96 million downloads worldwide and introduced over 7,000 levels for users to collect all the Best Fiends, level them up, discover their special powers and battle the Slugs of Mount Boom, and now it's time to crush the competition to rise to the top of puzzle gaming space.

Launching today, the national campaign includes three 0:30 videos starring the mischief-loving Fiends – Temper, Jojo, Gordon, Howie, and more – in a series of hijinks:

Cheating: A confident sugar daddy walks into the bedroom to find his special someone hiding something under the covers…her love of Best Fiends!

Doctor: A patient is scolded for eating too much candy and instructed to go sugar-free…but is that a real dentist?

Break-Up: A man uses the age-old excuse, “It’s not you, it’s me,” to cut ties with his sweetie.

Laura Keren, VP of Marketing at Playtika, said:

“We strive for creative excellence in our campaigns for all of our games at Playtika, but especially Best Fiends being the rising star that it is. We know Best Fiends is a challenger in the puzzle game category, and we’re embracing that. We’re proud to be the industry’s bold underdog and strategically take on the competition through our one-of-a-kind brand challenger campaign. It's time for everybody to ‘Meet Their New Crush’ and play Best Fiends.”

The videos were filmed earlier this year and developed by the creative team at Playtika.

Roee Azulay, General Manager of Best Fiends said:

“We all know what it’s like to choose the wrong kid to crush on in school, they intrigue you with their sweet and sugar-y promises, but ultimately lead to heartbreak when they don’t live up to expectations. That’s why we’re encouraging everyone to ditch your old sugar habits and meet your NEW crush in 2023 – our own little Best Fiends, who unexpectedly win our true love when you nurture them, and get to know their unique personalities and thirst for adventure.”

Ready to meet your new crush? Here are just a few of the Best Fiends whose YouTube channel has more than 850,000 subscribers:

Temper: The heroic green-masked leader of the Fiends and arch-nemesis of the Slug King.

The heroic green-masked leader of the Fiends and arch-nemesis of the Slug King. Jojo: A caring butterfly with black and red wings…but watch out for when they change color!

A caring butterfly with black and red wings…but watch out for when they change color! Gordon: A strong, stubborn – and poetic! – scorpion who can be found wearing a black beanie and carrying his quill pen.

A strong, stubborn – and poetic! – scorpion who can be found wearing a black beanie and carrying his quill pen. Howie: The magic wand-wielding green lizard with a British accent.

Best Fiends is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play at https://download.bestfiends.com/.

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.