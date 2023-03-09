Options Announces Partnership with Trade The Pool

Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its partnership with Trade The Pool following a successful integration with ACTIV Application Programming Interface (API). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its partnership with Trade The Pool following a successful integration with ACTIV Application Programming Interface (API). (Graphic: Business Wire)

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its partnership with Trade The Pool following a successful integration with ACTIV Application Programming Interface (API).

The partnership is set to provide customers with tick data alongside Trade The Pools’ unique, proprietary execution capabilities and Options’ pre-deployed technology stack that consumes, translates, and broadcasts normalised tick data to clients worldwide, providing comprehensive access to the global FX and CFD markets.

The announcement follows Options’ acquisition of ACTIV Financial and subsequent integration of its normalized data services and (API). Options now provide clients with global access to multi-asset class exchange feeds alongside underlying hardware for streaming real-time and delayed market data.

Options President and CEO Danny Moore said, “We are delighted to partner with Trade The Pool and bolster our global market data services with the most innovative trading solutions and expertise. Our partnership has already accelerated Options’ growing portfolio of market data services and reinforced our integrated cloud offering with the latest tools, capabilities and automation infrastructure.

As we expand our services into new regions and territories, we look forward to working with Trade The Pool to build on this momentum and our shared vision for service excellence, industry-leading products and choice for our customers across the capital markets.”

Commenting on the partnership, Michael Katz, CEO of Trade The Pool said, "We are excited to collaborate with Options which offers cutting-edge solutions.

As a prop stock-trading firm, we are committed to providing our traders with the required tools and resources to enhance their trading experience and results as funded traders, and we believe that with a partner such as Options we have a great opportunity to achieve this".

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting development for Options, including its partnership with Digital Realty, the firm’s global Market Data expansion in North America, a 100Gb circuit upgrade across the London metro area and the launch of its Quantify and Data Store products.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.