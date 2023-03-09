NBA and Genius Sports / Second Spectrum Expand Partnership to Deepen NBA League Pass Innovations With Enhanced Basketball Analytics and Develop New Next Gen Platform

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second Spectrum, a Genius Sports Limited company (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced a multi-year partnership expansion naming Second Spectrum an Official NBA League Pass Augmentation Provider and an Official NBA Team Basketball Analytics Provider. The league and Second Spectrum will also work together to research and develop “Dragon”, a next-generation technology platform that will track "mesh” data, which aims to synthesize millions of on-court basketball data points.

The NBA will use Second Spectrum augmentation technology to create automated, enhanced graphics based on optical on-court basketball data for alternate telecasts available on NBA League Pass. The alternate telecasts will feature advanced team and player statistical insights integrated directly into the stream, enriching the experience and providing viewing optionality for analytics-focused fans.

Additionally, all official NBA tracking data will continue to be integrated into Genius Sports’ world-leading basketball insights and analytics engine. Genius Sports will also continue to provide its services to all 30 NBA teams who rely on Second Spectrum’s precise machine learning for key basketball insights and decision-making.

“As one of the most technologically advanced leagues in world sport, NBA teams, fans, broadcasters and media partners demand cutting-edge innovations,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “We’re thrilled to expand our long-term partnership with the NBA. We are proud that the NBA shares our vision that Dragon can solve the technology challenges of the future. ”

