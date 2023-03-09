Castle Placement Launches Limited Preview Crowdfunding for Water On Demand

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that New York-based Castle Placement has launched a limited preview crowdfunding for OriginClear’s Water On Demand™ subsidiary, the new private water utility for industry, which can help cities serve consumers better. This preview will end on April 30, 2023.

Water On Demand Brand Ambassador, top model Estrella Nouri, will champion the offering in social media and presents it here: https://youtu.be/kO5VR99HBTI.

For the first time, any investor can acquire shares of the company with a minimum investment of just $1,000. To invest, click here: www.oc.gold/blue. (Review the Offering Circular at www.oc.gold/offering.)

“Water in this country is in terrible shape,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear CEO. “As a result, businesses are increasingly doing their own water treatment. Water On Demand is helping them with new compact systems, and a pay-per-gallon model that can eliminate big capital needs. The goal is to reduce the load on the underfunded public utilities, who can then focus on the consumer, granting relief from water rate inflation and a healthier water supply for everyone.”

"Large companies like Pepsi or Anheuser-Busch can afford a $10 million system and three water engineers each paid a quarter million bucks a year,” stated Ken Berenger, Water On Demand co-creator. “But 99% of the businesses that are discharging unclean water or contaminated water can’t. And so, they need three things: they need capital, they need technology, and they need expertise. Water On Demand is designed to provide all three.”

For downsized local water treatment, Water On Demand plans to use OriginClear’s Modular Water Systems™ Water System In A Box™ technology, and employ local water companies for on-site maintenance.

“By being self-reliant, businesses can do their own water recycling,” stated Eckelberry. “And when they recycle, they don't pay for that water again, which is incredibly valuable as water rates skyrocket. So, it's potentially a very good deal for them, and they love that we are making it easy for them.”

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM: jtueme@castleplacement.com OR AT www.oc.gold/offering.

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

About Castle:

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises private equity and debt capital for its clients. Over 600,000 accredited investors and 64,500 institutional, private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders. Experienced investment bankers with significant personal relationships. Robust, data driven, technology platform. Innovative features that enhance the overall experience for investors - delivering transparent, quicker and easier access to relevant investment information. Castle Placement is a broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

About OriginClear Inc.

Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is fueling this movement. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand™ and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo.

For more information, visit the company’s website: https://www.originclear.com/

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," “plans” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law