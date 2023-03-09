Loop Media Expands into Canada with St. Louis Bar & Grill Partnership

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video, sports, news and entertainment channels for businesses, announced today its partnership with St. Louis Bar & Grill in Canada, Canada’s preeminent chicken wing franchise.

The partnership mark’s the first of its kind in Canada and will feature curated content from TikTok, who partnered with Loop Media in October 2022. The content will stream directly to St. Louis Bar & Grill’s TV systems and across its 75 locations and will begin rolling out through Loop TV on March 13, 2023.

“Our partnership with St. Louis Bar & Grill is a big step for Loop Media, as it marks our first true expansion of our Loop TV service outside of the United States,” said Jon Niermann, CEO & Co-Founder of Loop Media. “To remain competitive, businesses need to create curated experiences to drive brand loyalty and in-store connections that align with customer values. Streaming TikTok’s channel, which is powered by the creativity of its community, will enhance the customer experience and keep them entertained.”

Loop Media is committed to providing premium entertainment options in out-of-home environments to businesses across the globe. The company’s launch into Canada represents the next phase of its growth as it continues to expand outside the United States. Loop TV currently has more than 45,000 active screens across the United States, and over 2 billion monthly video impressions.

“We’re thrilled to be the first Canadian chain to integrate Loop Media’s exciting, curated TikTok content into our restaurants across Canada,” said Royal Nasager, VP Marketing, St. Louis Bar & Grill. “This partnership will further enrich our guests’ experiences and add yet another point of differentiation and competitive edge across franchisees.”

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading digital out of home (DOOH)TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, streaming more than 200 free music video, news, sports and entertainment channels through its Loop TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop Player.

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports and on free ad-supported TV platforms like Roku and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals and in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important video libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content, and from subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv.

About St. Louis Bar and Grill

St. Louis Bar & Grill is a 100 percent Canadian owned and operated casual dining restaurant chain that has served its famous signature chicken wings since opening its first location in 1992. Now with 74 locations across Canada, with plans to open 15 more restaurants in Western Canada in 2023. St. Louis serves 2.2 million pounds of wings each year, and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario where it has been voted “favorite wing spot” for the past seven consecutive years. With a craveable, diverse menu, nearly 30 different sauces, a mix of family and bar seating, and large summer patios, St. Louis Bar & Grill has something to offer every wing lover.