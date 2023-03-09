Ontrak Health Partners with Lyssn.io to Strengthen Coaching Outcomes

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak Health (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, announced a partnership with Lyssn, an innovative software platform that uses AI and natural language processing to enhance communication and outcomes between healthcare professionals and their members. The partnership will provide Ontrak Health Care Coaches with real-time analysis and feedback on the fidelity of Motivational Interviewing (MI) during coaching calls with members.

Motivational Interviewing is a therapeutic approach that involves helping individuals explore and resolve ambivalence to change, leading to increased engagement and participation. Using Lyssn's AI-powered platform, Ontrak Health Care Coaches will receive real-time feedback on their MI skills and alignment to gold standard best practices linked to positive client outcomes The real time input based on thousands of real sessions enables Care Coaches to adjust and improve their dialogue during member coaching sessions.

" This is a game-changer for Ontrak Health and our Care Coaches," said Dr. Judith Feld, Chief Medical Officer of Ontrak Health. " The ability to receive real-time feedback and analysis on MI fidelity during coaching calls is a breakthrough approach to improving our coaching programs. We expect this to lead to better program engagement, improved satisfaction, and positive outcomes for our valued members and Care Coaches."

" We're excited to partner with Ontrak Health to help improve the quality of their coaching programs," said Dave Atkins, Ph.D., CEO of Lyssn. " Our research-backed platform and intuitive tools are uniquely positioned to measure MI against widely established fidelity standards. This unique partnership represents a paradigm shift in the sector, enabling Care Coaches to unlock valuable evidence-based insights and feedback to help members improve their quality of life and well-being.” Ontrak Health's partnership with Lyssn addresses the importance of real-time feedback during coaching and efficiently improving our approach by measuring MI fidelity to our standards. By aligning adherence to MI during coaching calls, Ontrak Health can enhance member engagement and satisfaction, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and cost savings.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, durable outcomes, and savings to healthcare payors. Learn more at www.ontrakhealth.com

About Lyssn.io, Inc.

Lyssn created and scaled the only AI and natural language processing platform that uses the same gold-standard evaluation tools trusted by experts in academia and healthcare to deliver real-time feedback that accelerates positive outcomes in the behavioral health, coaching and human services sectors. With always-on quality improvement and intuitive, on-demand training, Lyssn supports and documents the use of evidence-based practices while improving service quality. Lyssn’s AI can help practitioners of all kinds hone their skills, while empowering organizations to better support staff and programs overall to improve patient/client engagement and outcomes. Rooted in over a decade of scientific inquiry, Lyssn’s technology has been validated in over 60 peer-reviewed academic publications, and is in use in clinical, social services, academic, and population health settings across the US and in the UK. Lyssn represents the new standard of practice in health and human services. For more information, visit www.lyssn.io. And follow Lyssn on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @lyssn.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

